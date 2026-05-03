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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Eddington

    2025

    Western

    Comedy

    15

    A stand-off between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbours are pitted against each other in Eddington, New Mexico. Modern-day Western, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal
  • Mud

    2012

    Adventure

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan and Reese Witherspoon. Two 14-year-old boys are messing about on the Mississippi River when they encounter a charismatic fugitive on the run for murder. The boys agree to keep his whereabouts a secret and to help reunite him with his estranged lover.
  • Attack the Block

    2010

    Comedy

    Sci-fi

    15

    Sci-fi action comedy starring Nick Frost, Jodie Whittaker and John Boyega. On the mean streets of south London, five teenagers in the process of mugging a woman are disturbed by an alien invader. Soon their housing estate is overrun with beings from outer space and the hunters have become the hunted.
  • The Silence of the Lambs

    1990

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    18

    Classic psychological thriller starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins. Promising FBI student Clarice Starling is assigned to help in the search for the serial killer known as "Buffalo Bill", a brutal murderer who skins the bodies of his female victims. Starling seeks the assistance of Dr Hannibal "the Cannibal" Lecter, a sociopathic former psychiatrist held in a maximum security hospital for the criminally insane.
  • Waves

    2019

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Drama starring Taylor Russell and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Tyler Williams seems to have it made: he's a popular student and a keen member of his high-school wrestling team. When an injury threatens his career prospects, his life begins to spiral out of control, leaving his parents and his sister, Emily, to pick up the pieces.
  • How to Have Sex

    2023

    Drama

    15

    After their GCSEs, three teenage girls go on holiday to Crete looking for a taste of hedonism. They want it to be their best summer ever, with a menu of sun, booze and sex. But is the reality as simple or as fun as the dream? Coming-of-age drama, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Enva Lewis and Lara Peake
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day

    1991

    Adventure

    Sci-fi

    18

    James Cameron's science-fiction action thriller sequel to The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Tormented by the imminent threat of a nuclear holocaust from which intelligent machines will emerge to crush the last vestiges of human existence, Sarah Connor has been institutionalised and separated from her son. Informed of the future, she knows that young John Connor will survive and become leader of the human race. However, the machines of 2029 know it too, and once again they send a cyborg assassin back through time to terminate the potential saviour.
  • The Dark Knight

    2008

    Adventure

    Crime/detective

    12

    Oscar-winning action fantasy starring Christian Bale, Aaron Eckhart and Heath Ledger. Now that Gotham City has its very own masked protector, the heads of the underworld find it increasingly difficult to operate. But then they receive an offer they can't refuse from a garishly attired criminal called the Joker. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne's former girlfriend Rachel Dawes has started a relationship with DA Harvey Dent who is pursuing his own crusade against crime in Gotham.
  • Knocked Up

    2007

    Comedy

    Romance

    15

    Romantic comedy starring Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl. Alison Scott's career as a television journalist is going from strength to strength. Out on the town to celebrate a promotion, she ends up in bed with amiable slacker Ben Stone and their one-night stand results in an unexpected pregnancy that turns Alison's world upside down.
  • Now, Voyager

    1942

    Drama

    Romance

    PG

    Classic romantic drama starring Bette Davis, Paul Henreid and Claude Rains. Following a nervous breakdown, dowdy and repressed Charlotte Vale undergoes psychiatric treatment and emerges transformed. However, beauty and confidence are no defence against the heartache she experiences when she falls in love with Jerry Durrance, a married man.
See more Films of the Week: 4–10 May
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