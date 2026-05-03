James Cameron's science-fiction action thriller sequel to The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Tormented by the imminent threat of a nuclear holocaust from which intelligent machines will emerge to crush the last vestiges of human existence, Sarah Connor has been institutionalised and separated from her son. Informed of the future, she knows that young John Connor will survive and become leader of the human race. However, the machines of 2029 know it too, and once again they send a cyborg assassin back through time to terminate the potential saviour.