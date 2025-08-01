Ad

  • Heretic

    2024

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    Psychological horror starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. When young Mormon missionaries Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton visit the house of potential convert Mr Reed, he engages them in religious debate. However, his interest in doctrine takes a menacing turn when he traps them in his house and begins to reveal far darker intentions.
  • The Thicket

    2024

    Drama

    Western

    15

    When a band of unlikely heroes pursue a brutal killer in a snowbound wilderness, they follow him into a deadly land known as the Thicket. Director Elliott Lester's drama, starring Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Levon Hawke
  • Man on Wire

    2007

    News and current affairs

    Documentary and factual

    12A

    Drama documentary that details the preparation for and execution of one of the most daring stunts of all time. On 7 August 1974, Frenchman Philippe Petit took a tightrope walk between the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Center, incurring the wrath of the authorities. His outrageous feat was dubbed by some "the artistic crime of the century".
  • 45 Years

    2015

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Drama starring Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay. As the day approaches for Kate and Geoff to celebrate 45 years of idyllic married life, a troubling discovery from Geoff's past throws a cloud over preparations.
  • Official Competition

    2021

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    A wealthy businessman appoints a famous film-maker to make him a smash-hit film. Two of the actors hired for the project hate each other immediately, but that is felt to be a positive thing as the characters they play also despise each other. Comedy drama, starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez. In Spanish
  • Maria

    2024

    Drama

    Music

    12A

    Biographical drama starring Angelina Jolie. September 1977: opera star Maria Callas is unofficially retired and now largely isolated in her Paris mansion. Over the course of a week, she reflects on her glamorous glory years and attends rehearsals for a planned comeback. But as she struggles to retain her strength and continues to overmedicate with prescription sedatives, her voice threatens to remain a distant memory.
  • All about Eve

    1950

    Drama

    PG

    Classic drama starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders. Margo Channing is an ageing theatre actress charmed into employing a seemingly innocent young fan as her secretary. But her new assistant is not as naive as she appears and ruthlessly begins to undermine Margo's career in order to fulfil her own acting ambitions.
  • Airplane!

    1980

    Drama

    Comedy

    PG

    Disaster-movie spoof starring Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Leslie Nielsen. An eccentric collection of passengers and crew sets off from Los Angeles on a flight bound for Chicago. However, disaster looms when the pilots are struck down with food poisoning and former fighter pilot Ted Striker, trying to win back the love of stewardess Elaine, must face his fear of flying to land the plane.
  • Barbarian

    2022

    Drama

    Horror

    18

    Horror thriller starring Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård. Researcher Tess Marshall is in Detroit for a job interview but with hotels all booked up, she is forced to stay at an Airbnb in a run-down neighbourhood. She finds the room has been double-booked by Keith, but he kindly offers to take the couch. It's not long before Tess suspects there is more to her accommodation than meets the eye.
  • Casablanca

    1942

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    U

    Classic romantic drama starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. Rick's Café in wartime Casablanca is a watering hole for criminals, refugees, resistance fighters and Nazis. Its cynical owner, a mysterious expatriate American called Rick Blaine, sticks his neck out for no one. No one, that is, until the arrival of the beautiful Ilsa Lund and her husband Victor Lazlo, who are desperate to escape to America.
