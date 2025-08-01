Films of the Week: 4–10 August
- Heretic
2024
Horror
Thriller
15Psychological horror starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. When young Mormon missionaries Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton visit the house of potential convert Mr Reed, he engages them in religious debate. However, his interest in doctrine takes a menacing turn when he traps them in his house and begins to reveal far darker intentions.
- The Thicket
2024
Drama
Western
15When a band of unlikely heroes pursue a brutal killer in a snowbound wilderness, they follow him into a deadly land known as the Thicket. Director Elliott Lester's drama, starring Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Levon Hawke
- Man on Wire
2007
News and current affairs
Documentary and factual
12ADrama documentary that details the preparation for and execution of one of the most daring stunts of all time. On 7 August 1974, Frenchman Philippe Petit took a tightrope walk between the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Center, incurring the wrath of the authorities. His outrageous feat was dubbed by some "the artistic crime of the century".
- 45 Years
2015
Drama
Romance
15Drama starring Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay. As the day approaches for Kate and Geoff to celebrate 45 years of idyllic married life, a troubling discovery from Geoff's past throws a cloud over preparations.
- Official Competition
2021
Drama
Comedy
15A wealthy businessman appoints a famous film-maker to make him a smash-hit film. Two of the actors hired for the project hate each other immediately, but that is felt to be a positive thing as the characters they play also despise each other. Comedy drama, starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez. In Spanish
- Maria
2024
Drama
Music
12ABiographical drama starring Angelina Jolie. September 1977: opera star Maria Callas is unofficially retired and now largely isolated in her Paris mansion. Over the course of a week, she reflects on her glamorous glory years and attends rehearsals for a planned comeback. But as she struggles to retain her strength and continues to overmedicate with prescription sedatives, her voice threatens to remain a distant memory.
- All about Eve
1950
Drama
PGClassic drama starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders. Margo Channing is an ageing theatre actress charmed into employing a seemingly innocent young fan as her secretary. But her new assistant is not as naive as she appears and ruthlessly begins to undermine Margo's career in order to fulfil her own acting ambitions.
- Airplane!
1980
Drama
Comedy
PGDisaster-movie spoof starring Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Leslie Nielsen. An eccentric collection of passengers and crew sets off from Los Angeles on a flight bound for Chicago. However, disaster looms when the pilots are struck down with food poisoning and former fighter pilot Ted Striker, trying to win back the love of stewardess Elaine, must face his fear of flying to land the plane.
- Barbarian
2022
Drama
Horror
18Horror thriller starring Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård. Researcher Tess Marshall is in Detroit for a job interview but with hotels all booked up, she is forced to stay at an Airbnb in a run-down neighbourhood. She finds the room has been double-booked by Keith, but he kindly offers to take the couch. It's not long before Tess suspects there is more to her accommodation than meets the eye.
- Casablanca
1942
Drama
Crime/detective
UClassic romantic drama starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. Rick's Café in wartime Casablanca is a watering hole for criminals, refugees, resistance fighters and Nazis. Its cynical owner, a mysterious expatriate American called Rick Blaine, sticks his neck out for no one. No one, that is, until the arrival of the beautiful Ilsa Lund and her husband Victor Lazlo, who are desperate to escape to America.