Epic sci-fi drama starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. With the evil Harkonnen family back in charge of Arrakis, deposed heir Paul Atreides and his mother have taken refuge with the native Fremen in the planet's perilous desert wasteland. Paul becomes close with Fremen warrior Chani and begins to demonstrate powers that persuade her people to aid in the young man's plan to avenge his father and take back control.