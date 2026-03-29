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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Dune: Part Two

    2023

    Sci-fi

    Adventure

    12

    Epic sci-fi drama starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. With the evil Harkonnen family back in charge of Arrakis, deposed heir Paul Atreides and his mother have taken refuge with the native Fremen in the planet's perilous desert wasteland. Paul becomes close with Fremen warrior Chani and begins to demonstrate powers that persuade her people to aid in the young man's plan to avenge his father and take back control.
  • A Quiet Place: Day One

    2024

    Horror

    Drama

    15

    Sci-fi horror prequel starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. New York City is suddenly attacked by terrifying alien creatures with super-sensitive hearing. Sam, a terminally ill cancer patient, and law student Eric are among those who have survived the initial assault - but how long can they remain alive when the faintest noise can be deadly?
  • New Life

    2023

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    A mysterious woman on the run and the determined agent tasked to track her down have their stories inexplicably linked in this horror thriller.
  • Bowling for Columbine

    2002

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    15

    Michael Moore's Oscar-winning documentary exploring America's love affair with firearms. Going beyond public opinion, the film-maker examines corporate and political influence, visiting a bank where weapons are given to customers, as well as talking to Charlton Heston, one of the most famous proponents of every American's right to bear arms
  • The Ipcress File

    1965

    Thriller

    Drama

    PG

    Spy thriller starring Michael Caine. Intelligence agent Harry Palmer is plunged into the shabby and treacherous world of counter-espionage as he uncovers a bizarre "brain drain" among scientists. Nobody can be trusted and nothing is what it seems.
  • The Sound of Music

    1965

    Drama

    Music

    U

    Classic family musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. When trainee nun Maria begins to have doubts about her vocation, she leaves her convent in Salzburg to become governess to the seven children of Captain Von Trapp, a widower and retired naval officer. The spirited Maria instils a love of music in the children, but the family's happiness is threatened by the Nazi occupation of Austria.
  • The Beasts

    2022

    Thriller

    Drama

    15

    Thriller starring Marina Foïs and Denis Ménochet. Olga and Antoine move from their native France to a small village in the Galician countryside. But their new neighbours do not take kindly to foreigners, and when the couple takes a stance against a local land sale the low-level hostility takes a turn toward violence.
  • Luca

    2021

    Animation

    Adventure

    U

    Animated comedy adventure featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer. Luca, a young sea monster who takes human form when he is out of the water, has been warned against mingling with land folk. However, when he befriends fellow ocean-dweller Alberto, the boys decide to spend some time among the local humans. What could possibly go wrong?
  • The Hunger Games: the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

    2023

    Adventure

    Romance

    12

    Action adventure prequel starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler and Viola Davis, set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games. In the run-up to the Tenth Annual Hunger Games, ambitious future president Coriolanus Snow is tasked with mentoring Lucy Gray Baird, a poor but self-confident tribute from District 12 with a determination to win. But their relationship becomes more complex than Snow had anticipated.
  • Being There

    1979

    Comedy

    Drama

    12

    Satirical comedy starring Peter Sellers and Shirley MacLaine. Chance is a naive illiterate gardener, who has never left the house he shares with his protector. When the old man dies, Chance has to enter a world he has never experienced, except through the perspective of his one obsession - television.
See more Films of the Week: 30 March–5 April
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