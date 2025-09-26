Ad

  • Joyland

    2022

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    While a family patriarch yearns for a grandson, his youngest son is swept into a forbidden romance with a trans starlet in a theatre. Drama, with Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan. In Pakistani
  • See How They Run

    2022

    Drama

    Comedy

    12A

    Period murder mystery starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. In London's West End, 1953, The Mousetrap has reached its landmark 100th performance. Yet, when a Hollywood director arrives with plans to shoot an adaptation of the play, his grisly demise puts the celebrations on hold. It's up to the world-weary Inspector Stoppard and eager Constable Stalker to deduce the killer among the many suspects backstage.
  • The Sound of Music

    1965

    Drama

    Music

    U

    Classic family musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. When trainee nun Maria begins to have doubts about her vocation, she leaves her convent in Salzburg to become governess to the seven children of Captain Von Trapp, a widower and retired naval officer. The spirited Maria instils a love of music in the children, but the family's happiness is threatened by the Nazi occupation of Austria.
  • Knives Out

    2019

    Drama

    Comedy

    12

    Murder mystery comedy starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. "Gentleman detective" Benoit Blanc is summoned to the home of a wealthy author who has been found with his throat slit. As he learns more about the deceased's eccentric family and their likely motives for murder, he forms a bond with the dead man's nurse, Marta, who also has something to hide. Meanwhile, one key question continues to gnaw at Blanc: who actually hired him?
  • Till

    2022

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    12A

    Historical drama based on a true story, starring Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall. In August 1955, Chicago teenager Emmett Till visits family in Mississippi, where he is kidnapped and lynched by a group of white men. Over the following weeks, Emmett's mother, Mamie, fights tirelessly to show the country what happened to her son, and to pursue justice for his murder.
  • Rye Lane

    2023

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Romantic comedy drama starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah. London singletons Dom and Yas meet at an art exhibition and spend a day walking around Peckham, sharing their stories and getting to know one another. But neither is being entirely honest with the other, which threatens friction before their friendship has even begun.
  • Dune: Part One

    2021

    Drama

    Action

    12

    Epic sci-fi drama starring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. In the year 10,191, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, accompany Paul's father the Duke after he is made steward of the resource-rich desert planet Arrakis. Paul begins to feel that his destiny is entwined with that of the planet, but powerful enemies of House Atreides are plotting the family's destruction.
  • Law of Tehran

    2019

    Drama

    Action

    15

    Crime drama starring Payman Maadi and Navid Mohammadzadeh. Single-minded Tehran cop Samad Majidi is on the front line of the city's failing war on drugs. When he manages to arrest narcotics baron Naser Khakzad, what should be a huge breakthrough in Majidi's case instead proves to be the beginning of a gruelling game of cat-and-mouse.
  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

    1969

    Drama

    Western

    PG

    Oscar-winning western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the eponymous outlaw heroes, who have a knack for robbing banks. Their most audacious plan yet is for a daring robbery of the Union Pacific railroad, but the authorities have a surprise in store for the lovable rogues.
