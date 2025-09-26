Murder mystery comedy starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. "Gentleman detective" Benoit Blanc is summoned to the home of a wealthy author who has been found with his throat slit. As he learns more about the deceased's eccentric family and their likely motives for murder, he forms a bond with the dead man's nurse, Marta, who also has something to hide. Meanwhile, one key question continues to gnaw at Blanc: who actually hired him?