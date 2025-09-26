Films of the Week: 29 September–5 October
- Joyland
2022
Drama
Comedy
15While a family patriarch yearns for a grandson, his youngest son is swept into a forbidden romance with a trans starlet in a theatre. Drama, with Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan. In Pakistani
- See How They Run
2022
Drama
Comedy
12APeriod murder mystery starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. In London's West End, 1953, The Mousetrap has reached its landmark 100th performance. Yet, when a Hollywood director arrives with plans to shoot an adaptation of the play, his grisly demise puts the celebrations on hold. It's up to the world-weary Inspector Stoppard and eager Constable Stalker to deduce the killer among the many suspects backstage.
- The Sound of Music
1965
Drama
Music
UClassic family musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. When trainee nun Maria begins to have doubts about her vocation, she leaves her convent in Salzburg to become governess to the seven children of Captain Von Trapp, a widower and retired naval officer. The spirited Maria instils a love of music in the children, but the family's happiness is threatened by the Nazi occupation of Austria.
- Knives Out
2019
Drama
Comedy
12Murder mystery comedy starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. "Gentleman detective" Benoit Blanc is summoned to the home of a wealthy author who has been found with his throat slit. As he learns more about the deceased's eccentric family and their likely motives for murder, he forms a bond with the dead man's nurse, Marta, who also has something to hide. Meanwhile, one key question continues to gnaw at Blanc: who actually hired him?
- Till
2022
Drama
Crime/detective
12AHistorical drama based on a true story, starring Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall. In August 1955, Chicago teenager Emmett Till visits family in Mississippi, where he is kidnapped and lynched by a group of white men. Over the following weeks, Emmett's mother, Mamie, fights tirelessly to show the country what happened to her son, and to pursue justice for his murder.
- Rye Lane
2023
Drama
Comedy
15Romantic comedy drama starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah. London singletons Dom and Yas meet at an art exhibition and spend a day walking around Peckham, sharing their stories and getting to know one another. But neither is being entirely honest with the other, which threatens friction before their friendship has even begun.
- Dune: Part One
2021
Drama
Action
12Epic sci-fi drama starring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. In the year 10,191, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, accompany Paul's father the Duke after he is made steward of the resource-rich desert planet Arrakis. Paul begins to feel that his destiny is entwined with that of the planet, but powerful enemies of House Atreides are plotting the family's destruction.
- Law of Tehran
2019
Drama
Action
15Crime drama starring Payman Maadi and Navid Mohammadzadeh. Single-minded Tehran cop Samad Majidi is on the front line of the city's failing war on drugs. When he manages to arrest narcotics baron Naser Khakzad, what should be a huge breakthrough in Majidi's case instead proves to be the beginning of a gruelling game of cat-and-mouse.
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
1969
Drama
Western
PGOscar-winning western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the eponymous outlaw heroes, who have a knack for robbing banks. Their most audacious plan yet is for a daring robbery of the Union Pacific railroad, but the authorities have a surprise in store for the lovable rogues.