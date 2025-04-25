Films of the Week: 28 April–4 May
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
Anatomy of a FallCourtroom drama starring Sandra Hüller. The husband of novelist Sandra Voyter is found dead outside the couple's isolated mountain chalet, having apparently fallen from the attic. Following a brief investigation, Sandra is arrested and charged with her spouse's murder. But what really happened?
The BeachAdventure thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Richard, an American backpacker, arrives in Thailand looking for adventure. One night he meets Daffy, a deranged Scotsman who talks of a beautiful unspoilt island. In the morning Daffy is found dead, but has left Richard a map that leads to the idyllic beach. Together with a young French couple, Richard embarks on a hazardous journey to reach the island, but will they really find paradise?
A Complete UnknownBiographical drama starring Timothée Chalamet. Bob Dylan arrives in New York in 1961, hoping to meet his hero, ailing folk musician Woody Guthrie, and to carve his own path as a singer/songwriter. Over the next few years, Dylan begins to chafe against the confines of the folk community, threatening to alienate his peers and mentors.
NopeSci-fi horror starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. Siblings OJ and Em Haywood have taken over their late father's California ranch, where they train horses for use in Hollywood productions. After a series of bizarre occurrences around their property, OJ and Em take measures to record and capture the source of the chaos: a monstrous UFO.
Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeComedy drama starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. Widowed for two years and now recently retired from teaching religious studies, Nancy Stokes decides she wants to have good sex and so hires young sex worker Leo Grande to meet her at a London hotel to explore her desires. But is this really what she wants?
HerselfAfter escaping from her abusive husband, Sandra finds herself on a long waiting list for housing. While looking after her two young children and working two part-time jobs, she chances upon a website that, with a little help from friends old and new, changes her life. Drama, starring Clare Dunne and Harriet Walter
Crimes of the FutureFuturistic sci-fi drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. In a near-future where humans are evolving in strange ways, Saul Tenser has turned his ability to grow extra internal organs into a grisly performance art. But he begins to question the direction humanity is taking after he is contacted by a sinister radical group.
PriestA gay Catholic priest struggles to cope with keeping his sexuality a secret for the sake of the church. His spiritual torment grows worse when a 14-year-old girl confides in him in confession that she is being sexually abused by her father, leaving him tempted to break his oath for the child's sake. Drama directed by the late Antonia Bird, starring Linus Roache, Robert Carlyle and Tom Wilkinson
Pan's LabyrinthOscar-winning fantasy horror directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Ivana Baquero. In the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, young Ofelia and her pregnant mother move to a remote village to join her new stepfather, a fascist soldier. There she encounters a faun who tells her she must complete three perilous tasks to claim her rightful place as a princess.
The CommitmentsAlan Parker's musical drama, based on Roddy Doyle's novel. When working-class Dubliner Jimmy Rabbitte is asked by two friends to manage their band he transforms their style, bringing in new musicians and encouraging them to play 1960s soul music. But the addition of three female backing singers to the "Commitments" leads to tension within the group.