  • Lake George

    2024

    Thriller

    Comedy

    15

    Two misfits embark on a road trip, take a dubious deal and find redemption amid shady circumstances. Crime thriller, starring Carrie Coon and Shea Wingham
  • Black Bag

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    15

    When a spy is suspected of treason, her husband faces the ultimate test - loyalty to his marriage or his country. Director Steven Soderbergh's thriller, starring Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett and Rege-Jean Page
  • The Night House

    2020

    Horror

    Romance

    15

    Schoolteacher Beth is devastated when her architect husband Owen takes his life, seemingly out of the blue. She wallows in grief in the lake house that Owen built for them, emotionally supported by friend and work colleague Claire and neighbour Mel. During her fitful sleeping hours, Beth experiences strange visions that suggest either she is losing her mind or there is a ghostly presence in the lake house. Supernatural psychological horror, starring Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg and Vondie Curtis-Hall
  • Late Night with the Devil

    2023

    Horror

    15

    A talk show broadcast in the 70s goes horribly wrong after an exorcism is performed live. Horror, starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss and Fayssal Bazzi
  • Scream

    1996

    Horror

    Mystery

    18

    Black comedy horror starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich and Drew Barrymore. A group of teenagers targeted by an obsessive horror fanatic pays the ultimate price for failing to answer his film-trivia questions.
  • Skin

    2018

    Crime/detective

    Romance

    15

    Drama based on a true story, starring Jamie Bell and Danielle Macdonald. Inducted into the American white power movement at a young age, violent skinhead Bryon Widner decides to turn his life around with the help of his new wife, Julie. But his former friends don't intend to make Bryon's transition to civility easy...
  • Don't Look Now

    1973

    Fantasy

    Mystery

    X

    Nicolas Roeg's supernatural thriller, adapted from Daphne du Maurier's short story, starring Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie. Following the tragic drowning of their young daughter, John and Laura Baxter go to Venice - he to work, she to recuperate. There they meet two sisters, one of whom claims to be able to communicate with the dead child. Caught up in the bizarre events that follow, the Baxters are drawn inexorably toward a mysterious and forbidding fate.
  • Trainspotting

    1995

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    18

    Drama starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle. Mark Renton, a young heroin addict, lives with a group of friends in a squalid Edinburgh flat. Determined to change his life, but equally dependent on the drug culture around him, he visits his dealer for the last time.
  • One Fine Morning

    2022

    Romance

    Drama

    15

    Drama starring Léa Seydoux and Pascal Greggory. Parisian single mother Sandra juggles her work as a translator with caring for her father, who has a neurodegenerative disease. When she encounters one of her late husband's friends, Clément, they begin an affair that helps to reawaken passions Sandra thought she had forgotten.
  • Coco

    2017

    Animation

    Family

    PG

    Animated adventure featuring the voices of Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal. A young boy wants nothing more than to become a musician, but his family forbids him from pursuing his dreams. When he plays a guitar hanging in the crypt of a famous singer, the boy is transported to the magical Land of the Dead, where he embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about his roots.
