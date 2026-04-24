Oscar winner Charlize Theron meets her match in Taron Egerton's ruthless predator in an action-packed survival thriller filmed on location in Australia. Written by Jeremy Robbins and directed by Baltasar Kormakur, Apex centres on grief-stricken rock climber Sasha (Theron), who hopes to clear her head in the untamed wilderness. Sasha wants to be alone and isn't thrilled when she crosses paths with a friendly stranger named Ben (Taron Egerton). It transpires that Ben is a sadistic killer, who stalks human prey with a crossbow, and Sasha is a worthy opponent to hunt and slay. He vastly underestimates Sasha's strength and resilience as the pair play a deadly game of cat and mouse over rocky terrain and down raging river rapids