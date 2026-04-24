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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Apex

    2026

    Thriller

    Action

    15

    Oscar winner Charlize Theron meets her match in Taron Egerton's ruthless predator in an action-packed survival thriller filmed on location in Australia. Written by Jeremy Robbins and directed by Baltasar Kormakur, Apex centres on grief-stricken rock climber Sasha (Theron), who hopes to clear her head in the untamed wilderness. Sasha wants to be alone and isn't thrilled when she crosses paths with a friendly stranger named Ben (Taron Egerton). It transpires that Ben is a sadistic killer, who stalks human prey with a crossbow, and Sasha is a worthy opponent to hunt and slay. He vastly underestimates Sasha's strength and resilience as the pair play a deadly game of cat and mouse over rocky terrain and down raging river rapids
  • The Bikeriders

    2023

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Crime drama based on a true story, starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. In 1965, Kathy Bauer marries Benny Cross, a loyal member of Chicago motorbike club the Vandals. Over the years, as America transforms, the Vandals becomes a larger, more unstable group, and its charismatic leader, Johnny, begins to question the club's existence.
  • Holy Cow

    2024

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Totone's carefree teenage life of drinking and dancing takes a turn when he must provide for his seven-year-old sister. Seeking income, he channels his energy into producing an award-winning comté cheese to claim a competition prize. Comedy drama, starring Clément Faveau, Maïwene Barthelemy and Luna Garret, In French with English subtitles
  • Murder on the Orient Express

    1974

    Drama

    Mystery

    PG

    Murder mystery based on the novel by Agatha Christie, starring Albert Finney and an all-star cast. An exotic array of characters boards the famed Orient Express in Istanbul, including punctilious detective Hercule Poirot. However, even his presence cannot prevent a fellow passenger's murder.
  • Quadrophenia

    1979

    Drama

    Music

    X

    Social drama starring Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash and Sting. A young man is caught up in the heady excitement of the mod movement in mid-1960s England as it prepares for a confrontation with the rockers in Brighton. Bored with his family life, his job and his prospects, he looks for stimulus in the company of friends.
  • Wuthering Heights

    2026

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Catherine Earnshaw is raised by her alcoholic father at a Yorkshire farmhouse, with Nelly Dean as a constant companion. Mr Earnshaw 'acquires' an orphaned boy named Heathcliff during one of his gallivants and gifts the waif to Cathy as her pet. The children become inseparable, and as adults they embark on a destructive relationship. Writer-director Emerald Fennell's drama based on Emily Bronte's romance, starring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi and Martin Clunes
  • Quiz Lady

    2023

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. Introverted accountant Anne reunites with her estranged sister Jenny when their gambling addict mother absconds to Macau. Jenny secretly films Anne answering her favourite quiz show's questions correctly, and the video goes viral. In order to pay off their mother's debts, Jenny encourages Anne to audition for the show.
  • Dazed and Confused

    1993

    Comedy

    18

    Comedy drama. Texas 1976: at the end of the summer term, high-school seniors and freshmen get ready for a big party in the woods later that night.
  • Chaplin

    1992

    Documentary

    Drama

    12

    Biographical drama about the early years of Charlie Chaplin's life, starring Robert Downey Jr. Despite a poverty-stricken childhood in London, the young Chaplin learns his craft on the music-hall stage, beginning an acting career that will lead him to international fame and a place among movie legends.
  • Here We Are

    2020

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Shai Avivi and Noam Imber. Divorced father Aharon has given up his job to care for his son, Uri, who is on the autism spectrum. Uri's mother enrols the young man in an assisted-living home, but on the way there Aharon decides to abscond and take his son on the run instead.
See more Films of the Week: 27 April–3 May
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