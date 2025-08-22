Films of the Week: 25–31 August
KPop Demon HuntersWhen K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.
Night CallAfter responding to an emergency call from a mysterious woman, a young locksmith gets unwittingly caught in the crosshairs of a ruthless mob boss. Thriller, starring Jonas Bloquet and Mustii. In French with English subtitles
SnowpiercerIn a snow-ravaged world, a group of travellers fight for survival on a train that perpetually circumnavigates the globe. The vehicle's occupants are divided into a military ruling elite and their dishevelled captives. But now, 17 years after the train set out on its seemingly never-ending journey, the downtrodden, abused captives have had enough. Revolution is afoot. Bong Joon-ho's fantasy thriller, starring Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell and Octavia Spencer
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)Music documentary. Rediscovered and restored footage of 1969's Harlem Cultural Festival showcases a roster of performances from classic musicians. Meanwhile, new interviews help tell the story of this landmark celebration of black talent that went largely forgotten for 50 years.
RiverStaff and guests at a mountain inn are condemned to repeat the same two minutes ad nauseum. Comedy fantasy, starring Riko Fujitani, Manami Honjo and Gota Ishida. In Japanese with Englsih subtitles
Eighth GradeComedy drama starring Elsie Fisher and Josh Hamilton. Thirteen-year-old Kayla spends her spare time recording little-watched motivational videos for her YouTube channel, but is shy and awkward with her peers. While navigating her final week of middle school, Kayla encounters various situations and students that profoundly shape her as she enters the next phase of her life.
Bowling for ColumbineDocumentary from Michael Moore that looks at America's gun laws in light of the Columbine high school shootings of 1999, taking in race, the welfare system and a confrontation with National Rifle Association president Charlton Heston.
The Suicide SquadSupervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a rag-tag bunch of cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. James Gunn's comic-book adventure comedy, starring Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and John Cena, with the voice of Sylvester Stallone
MiseryPsychological thriller based on the novel by Stephen King, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. In a remote area of the Colorado Mountains, successful novelist Paul Sheldon is injured in a car accident and taken in by ex-nurse Annie Wilkes, a devoted fan of Sheldon and his fictional heroine Misery Chastain. But events take a sinister turn when the novelist allows Wilkes to read a proof of his latest book.
Final CutHorror comedy starring Romain Duris and Bérénice Bejo. The shooting of a low-budget zombie movie is interrupted by the arrival of the actual undead, forcing its beleaguered crew and domineering director to adapt on the fly.