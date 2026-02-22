Ad

  • Eternity

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    In an afterlife where souls have only a week to decide with whom to spend eternity, a woman must choose between her husband and her first love. Elizabeth Olsen stars.
  • How to Train Your Dragon

    2025

    Adventure

    Action

    PG

    On the isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been enemies for generations, young warrior Hiccup breaks tradition by forming an unlikely bond with Toothless, a feared Night Fury. Live action fantasy adventure, starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler
  • Dark Waters

    2019

    Documentary

    Drama

    12A

    Drama based on a true story, starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway. Corporate defence lawyer Robert Bilott is approached with evidence that seems to connect the DuPont chemical corporation to a spate of farm animal infections, disabilities and deaths. As the case builds over the next several years, Bilott's job becomes ever tougher. But with the revelation that human lives are at stake, too, his resolve only grows.
  • Point Break

    1991

    Crime/detective

    Action

    18

    Action thriller starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves. Novice FBI agent Johnny Utah is tasked with tracking down a gang of four bank robbers, who carry out their raids wearing masks of former American presidents. In the belief that the gang are surfers, Utah goes under cover to learn surfing skills and encounters the mysterious Bodhi.
  • The 39 Steps

    1935

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    U

    Classic thriller starring Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll. An innocent man accused of murder is pursued by both the police and an international spy ring. The beleaguered Richard Hannay finds himself fleeing across the desolate Scottish moors handcuffed to a beautiful woman.
  • Django Unchained

    2012

    Western

    Drama

    18

    Western directed by Quentin Tarantino, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Samuel L Jackson and Christoph Waltz. After being freed from slavery and trained in the ways of a bounty hunter by Dr King Schultz, Django sets out to free his wife from a vicious plantation owner.
  • Scrapper

    2022

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Comedy drama starring Lola Campbell and Harris Dickinson. Since the recent death of her mother, 12-year-old Georgie has fended for herself on her London council estate, selling off stolen bikes while telling elaborate lies to keep social services at bay. When her estranged father, Jason, suddenly drops into her life, Georgie is initially wary; but the pair form a tentative truce and soon, an unconventional criminal partnership.
  • Lola

    2022

    Sci-fi

    War

    15

    In 1940, two friends build a machine that can intercept radio and television broadcasts from the future. Co-writer/director Andrew Legge's sci-fi drama, starring Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini
  • Monkey Business

    1952

    Comedy

    Sci-fi

    U

    Screwball comedy starring Cary Grant and Ginger Rogers. A scientist carrying out research into the ageing process makes an accidental discovery while working with chimps.
  • Misery

    1990

    Crime/detective

    Horror

    18

    Psychological thriller based on the novel by Stephen King, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. In a remote area of the Colorado Mountains, successful novelist Paul Sheldon is injured in a car accident and taken in by ex-nurse Annie Wilkes, a devoted fan of Sheldon and his fictional heroine Misery Chastain. But events take a sinister turn when the novelist allows Wilkes to read a proof of his latest book.
