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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Northman

    2022

    Adventure

    Drama

    15

    Historical action adventure starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang. Viking nobleman Amleth spends years in exile, bent on pursuing revenge against his uncle Fjölnir, who murdered Amleth's father and married his mother, Gudrún. When he hears of Fjölnir's own exile into the Icelandic wilderness, Amleth spies his chance...
  • Ammonite

    2020

    Drama

    History

    15

    Romantic drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. In 1840s Lyme Regis, paleontologist Mary Anning ekes out a living by searching the shore for fossils and selling them to tourists. When Mary is entrusted with the care of an ailing young woman whose husband has left her to recuperate while he travels abroad, an intense relationship develops between the two women that changes everything.
  • Materialists

    2025

    Romance

    Comedy

    15

    Failed actress Lucy Mason is a star employee of the Adore matchmaking agency. She prefers the life of a singleton after her previous relationship with actor John imploded because of his precarious finances. At a client's wedding, Lucy meets the groom's brother, Harry, and politely rebuffs his amorous advances, suggesting he should enrol with Adore. Harry persists and Lucy agrees to go on a date, on condition that he signs up with the agency after their lunchtime liaison. Writer/director Celine Song's romantic comedy, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal
  • Khartoum

    2025

    Documentary

    Documentary. In 2022, a group of Sudanese film-makers began recording the lives of five people living in their country's capital. A year later, civil war erupted, forcing the directors and their participants to flee. Having reconvened in a Kenya studio, the team now completes the film with new interviews and inventive animation, re-creating the homeland they have left behind.
  • Boiling Point

    2021

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    Drama starring Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson, featuring Jason Flemyng. Head chef Andy Jones faces a build-up of problems - many of his own making - during one stressful night running his high-end London restaurant.
  • Licorice Pizza

    2021

    Comedy

    Romance

    15

    Coming-of-age comedy drama starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. In Los Angeles in 1973, teen actor and entrepreneur Gary Valentine asks out twenty-something Alana Kane, who reluctantly accepts. So begins an unlikely friendship as the aimless Alana struggles to figure out what to do with her life while participating in Gary's bizarre schemes.
  • Femme

    2023

    Thriller

    Drama

    18

    Thriller starring George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. Young drag performer Jules is brutally assaulted in a homophobic attack by a man named Preston. Months later, while out of drag, Jules runs into an unsuspecting Preston at a gay sauna and the two begin a sexual relationship - one that offers Jules the opportunity for revenge.
  • All about Eve

    1950

    Drama

    PG

    Classic drama starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and George Sanders. Margo Channing is an ageing theatre actress charmed into employing a seemingly innocent young fan as her secretary. But her new assistant is not as naive as she appears and ruthlessly begins to undermine Margo's career in order to fulfil her own acting ambitions.
  • Barbarian

    2022

    Horror

    Mystery

    18

    Horror thriller starring Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård. Researcher Tess Marshall is in Detroit for a job interview but with hotels all booked up, she is forced to stay at an Airbnb in a run-down neighbourhood. She finds the room has been double-booked by Keith, but he kindly offers to take the couch. It's not long before Tess suspects there is more to her accommodation than meets the eye.
  • Toy Story 2

    1999

    Adventure

    Animation

    U

    Animated comedy adventure sequel, featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. When his young owner, Andy, goes off to summer camp, Woody is stolen by a toy collector who recognises him as a valuable doll. Woody's erstwhile rival, Buzz Lightyear, leads a rescue party to save him - with chaotic results.
See more Films of the Week: 23–29 March
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