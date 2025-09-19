Films of the Week: 22–28 September
- Before I Go to Sleep
2014
Drama
Thriller
15Mystery thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth. Following a serious accident, Christine Lucas wakes up every morning with no memory of the life she has made with her husband Ben. But despite his patience and the help of a neurologist, Christine begins to question everything she is told about what happened to her.
- The History Boys
2006
Drama
Comedy
15Drama based on the hit play by Alan Bennett, starring Richard Griffiths, Frances de la Tour and Stephen Campbell Moore. Sheffield, 1983: the ambitious headmaster of Cutler's Grammar School engages Irwin to coach his eight star pupils for the Oxbridge entrance exams. In contrast to his eccentric colleague, Hector, the new recruit has an iconoclastic approach to education that meets with suspicion and resistance.
- Get Out
2017
Drama
Horror
15Oscar-winning horror mystery starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams. Chris, a young African-American photographer, is understandably anxious when he's invited to stay with his wealthy white girlfriend's parents at their family estate. Admitting she hasn't told them he's black only adds to Chris's apprehension, but mum and dad are warm and welcoming. However, as the weekend unfolds, Chris begins to suspect all is not as it seems.
- Attica
2021
Documentary and factual
HistoryDocumentary. An account of the uprising at a New York State prison in 1971, when over 1,000 inmates took control of Attica Correctional Facility, seizing 39 hostages. Their demands related to the conditions they were forced to endure, but a police assault killed 29 convicts and 10 innocents - leaving many survivors seeking compensation.
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline
2022
Drama
Thriller
15Crime thriller starring Ariela Barer and Sasha Lane. A small group of people from various walks of life converge on a remote cabin in Texas with a shared goal: to plan and carry out an attack on a stretch of oil pipeline. Despite various setbacks, they forge ahead with their act of environmental protest, hoping to inspire others to do the same.
- Kind Hearts and Coronets
1949
Drama
Comedy
PGClassic Ealing comedy starring Dennis Price, Alec Guinness and Joan Greenwood. Louis Mazzini is whiling away the eve of his execution by working on his memoirs. Born the distant heir to a dukedom, he recalls his vow to avenge his wronged mother by planning the murder of all the members of her noble family who stood between him and the title he covets.
- Schindler's List
1993
Drama
History
15Steven Spielberg's classic biographical drama starring Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes. In 1939, businessman Oskar Schindler, a Gentile, comes to Krakow with the idea of getting rich quickly by using cheap Jewish labour in his factory supplying the German war effort. As Jewish persecution spreads throughout Europe, Schindler, although a close associate of SS officers, finds it worth his while to protect his workers from the escalating evil around him.
- Career Girls
1997
Drama
Comedy
15Comedy drama directed by Mike Leigh, starring Katrin Cartlidge and Lynda Steadman. Old university friends Annie and Hannah meet up again in London after a break of several years. During the course of a weekend they bump into three key figures from their past.
- Joker
2019
Drama
Crime/detective
15Psychological drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. Clown-for-hire and aspiring stand-up Arthur Fleck is a social outcast who lives with his mother and struggles with his mental health. When a video of his disastrous comedy set makes him a laughing stock at the same time that he discovers some upsetting details about his childhood, Arthur's emotional state rapidly deteriorates - with violent results.
- American Fiction
2023
Drama
Comedy
15Satirical comedy drama starring Jeffrey Wright. Author Thelonious "Monk" Ellison has trouble selling his highbrow novels. Then, when Monk - an African-American man - writes a vicious parody of best-selling "black" fiction, under the pen name "Stagg R Leigh", he accidentally starts a bidding war and becomes an overnight sensation. But for how long can the conflicted Monk keep up the lie?