  • Obsession

    1948

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    PG

    Thriller starring Robert Newton as a doctor whose wife's repeated affairs impel him to plan the perfect murder.
  • We're All Going to the World's Fair

    2021

    Drama

    Horror

    15

    When a teen gets drawn into an online role-playing game, the lines between truth and fiction start to blur. Coming-of-age horror.
  • The Haunting

    1963

    Drama

    Horror

    X

    Horror starring Julie Harris and Claire Bloom. The infamous Hill House attracts a group of investigators determined to uncover the terrifying truth about the place. But as soon as they arrive, strange things start to happen - something from beyond the grave prowls the panelled corridors and climbs the creaking walls.
  • A House of Dynamite

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.
  • Halloween

    1978

    Drama

    Horror

    X

    Director John Carpenter's ground-breaking horror, starring Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis. Fifteen years after murdering his sister, Michael Myers escapes from a mental institution and returns to the small town of Haddonfield. Dr Sam Loomis, a psychiatrist who has been treating Michael, races to track him down before he kills again.
  • Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

    2005

    Drama

    Animation

    PG

    Animated fantasy directed by Tim Burton and featuring the voices of Helena Bonham Carter, Johnny Depp and Albert Finney. As he prepares for his arranged marriage to Victoria Everglot, Victor Van Dort goes into the woods to practise his vows and unwittingly slips the ring onto the finger of a corpse. How will he explain to his fiancée that he has married another - and that she happens to be dead?
  • Edward Scissorhands

    1990

    Drama

    Fantasy

    PG

    Fantasy starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. Edward is a man-made boy built by an inventor whose sudden death leaves his creation with sharp metal shears instead of hands. After he is discovered by an Avon lady, who takes him home to her family, Edward is greeted with curiosity by the outside world.
  • The Crime Is Mine

    2023

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    15

    Penniless aspiring actress Madeleine Verdier is surprised to find herself accused of the murder of a powerful theatre producer. Her equally impoverished roommate Pauline Mauleon, an aspiring lawyer, persuades her that a sensational trial is all that is needed to give her career a much-needed boost. French period crime comedy, starring Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Isabelle Huppert
  • Pearl

    2022

    Drama

    Horror

    15

    In 1918 Texas, teenager Pearl dreams of becoming a dancer in Hollywood in direct opposition to her domineering German immigrant mother. The projectionist of the local cinema fans the flames of the teenager's rebellion and mother and daughter clash violently. Horror, starring Mia Goth and David Corenswet
  • Last Night in Soho

    2020

    Horror

    Mystery

    18

    Psychological horror thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. Obsessed by all things 1960s, Eloise moves from Cornwall to London to study fashion design. She rents a room where at night she finds herself mysteriously transported back to Soho in the 60s. There, Eloise becomes intrigued by glamorous wannabe singer Sandie. But this dazzling new world is not all that it seems...
