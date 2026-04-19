Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Thirteen Lives

    2022

    Adventure

    Documentary

    12A

    Disaster thriller based on a true story, starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. In June 2018, 12 junior football players and their adult coach become trapped inside Thailand's Tham Luang cave due to rapidly rising waters. Rescue attempts are made by officials but, as time runs out, an unlikely source of hope emerges: a ragtag group of amateur cave-diving enthusiasts.
  • The Lady Eve

    1941

    Comedy

    Romance

    U

    Classic screwball comedy starring Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda.Working the cruise liners, beautiful trickster Jean Harrington believes that the highly eligible Charles Pike is there for the taking. If she plays her cards right.
  • Wish You Were Here

    1987

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Comedy drama starring Emily Lloyd and Tom Bell. In the early 1950s a brash teenage girl living in an English seaside resort becomes notorious for her uncouth language and shocking behaviour. But an affair with a friend of her widowed father leads to family conflict.
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral

    1994

    Comedy

    Romance

    15

    Romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. Together with a group of his friends, 30-something Charles is regularly invited to weddings, but he wonders if he will ever be ready to tie the knot himself. Then, at a country marriage, he meets the beautiful but elusive Carrie, who seduces him that night and leaves him utterly bemused when she returns to America the following day.
  • Widows

    2018

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    15

    Crime drama based on Lynda LaPlante's 1980s TV series, starring Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki and Michelle Rodriguez. When Veronica Rawlins's husband, a career thief, is killed during a big heist, she finds herself in debt to a dangerous crime boss. A desperate Veronica recruits the other widows of her husband's gang for her own audacious robbery, though the women soon discover there are far more powerful forces at play.
  • Despicable Me

    2010

    Adventure

    Animation

    U

    Animated comedy featuring the voice of Steve Carell. Behind the seemingly tranquil façade of small-town America, super-criminal Gru plots his biggest heist yet: to steal the Moon. But an encounter with orphan sisters Margo, Edith and Agnes proves that even the most dastardly villain has a soft centre.
  • Don't Look Now

    1973

    Horror

    Fantasy

    X

    Nicolas Roeg's supernatural thriller, adapted from Daphne du Maurier's short story, starring Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie. Following the tragic drowning of their young daughter, John and Laura Baxter go to Venice - he to work, she to recuperate. There they meet two sisters, one of whom claims to be able to communicate with the dead child. Caught up in the bizarre events that follow, the Baxters are drawn inexorably toward a mysterious and forbidding fate.
  • Living

    2022

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Bill Nighy. In 1953, Mr Williams, a joyless, widowed bureaucrat, runs his London County Council office with indifference. When he is given a terminal cancer diagnosis, however, Williams begins to take stock and to quietly reorganise what remains of his life.
  • Titane

    2021

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    18

    Psychological horror drama starring Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon. After committing a string of brutal murders, car showroom dancer Alexia goes on the run. Shaving her head and breaking her nose to hide her identity, she poses as the long-absent son of kindly firefighter Vincent. But with a miraculous pregnancy beginning to show, Alexia can only keep up her ruse for so long.
  • Shaun of the Dead

    2004

    Comedy

    Horror

    15

    Comedy horror starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. On the day north London slacker Shaun decides to sort his life out, the dead rise and the city becomes overrun with zombies. Can Shaun and best mate Ed fight off the marauding hordes of the undead and win back Shaun's girlfriend? Or will they just go down the pub?
See more Films of the Week: 20–26 April
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad