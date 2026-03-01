Ad

  • Jurassic World: Rebirth

    2025

    Adventure

    Fantasy

    12

    Profit-hungry pharmaceutical representative Martin Krebs contracts covert operations specialist Zora Bennett to assemble a crack team to infiltrate a forbidden island and collect the DNA of three key dinosaur species. Fantasy adventure, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey
  • Reality

    2023

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    12A

    Drama based on true events, starring Sydney Sweeney. In 2017, contracted American military translator Reality Winner is visited in her home by FBI agents. Over the following 80 minutes, the conversation grows increasingly grave as Reality is questioned about her professional history, her politics - and her possible whistle-blowing activities.
  • The End We Start From

    2023

    Thriller

    Drama

    15

    Disaster drama starring Jodie Comer. In London, a woman gives birth just as the city is overwhelmed by flooding. She successfully flees with her husband and baby to make a home in the country with her welcoming in-laws. However, supplies are dwindling and civilisation could break down at any moment, forcing the young mother to push on while protecting her child.
  • Monkey Business

    1952

    Comedy

    Sci-fi

    U

    Screwball comedy starring Cary Grant and Ginger Rogers. A scientist carrying out research into the ageing process makes an accidental discovery while working with chimps.
  • Super/Man: the Christopher Reeve Story

    2024

    Documentary

    12A

    A profile of the actor who rose to fame after starring in the 1978 film Superman, but was paralysed from the neck down in 1995 after a horse-riding accident.
  • Undergods

    2020

    Fantasy

    Sci-fi

    18

    In a post-apocalyptic Europe, two men, K and Z, roam the streets in a van, looking for corpses and something more valuable - fresh meat. Dystopian fantasy drama featuring loosely interwoven stories, starring Kate Dickie, Ned Dennehy and Geza Rohrig
  • The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

    2023

    Romance

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton. Pensioner Harold Fry sets off from his home in Devon on an impromptu 500-mile walking trip to see a former colleague in a cancer hospice in Berwick-upon-Tweed. He is joined along the way by various kind and supportive strangers, though his wife Maureen is frustrated at this sudden adventure which could have ruinous effects on Harold's own health.
  • Blade Runner 2049

    2017

    Sci-fi

    Thriller

    15

    Futuristic sci-fi thriller starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. Los Angeles blade runner Officer K uncovers a shocking secret that puts him on the trail of Rick Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years. Meanwhile, corporate magnate Niander Wallace seeks the truth about so-called replicant reproduction in order to further his plans for interstellar colonisation.
  • Sound of Metal

    2019

    Romance

    Drama

    15

    Drama starring Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke. Ruben, the drummer in a heavy metal band, begins to experience hearing loss and is told his condition will deteriorate over time. Unable to afford treatment and unwilling to stop playing, Ruben lashes out, driving a wedge between him and his bandmate girlfriend, Lou. Could a community of deaf recovering substance addicts offer a lifeline?
  • The Manchurian Candidate

    1962

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    12A

    Psychological thriller starring Frank Sinatra and Laurence Harvey. Raymond Shaw returns from the Korean War a hero, but his fellow soldiers' memories of his bravery seem vague. When the commander of his platoon, Bennett Marco, begins to suffer from inexplicable nightmares, an investigation begins into exactly what happened during the conflict.
