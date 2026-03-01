Drama starring Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton. Pensioner Harold Fry sets off from his home in Devon on an impromptu 500-mile walking trip to see a former colleague in a cancer hospice in Berwick-upon-Tweed. He is joined along the way by various kind and supportive strangers, though his wife Maureen is frustrated at this sudden adventure which could have ruinous effects on Harold's own health.