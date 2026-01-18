Biographical wartime drama starring Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut and Shelley Winters. Amsterdam, 1942: following the Nazi occupation of Holland, draconian laws imposed against the Jews force Otto Frank, his wife and two daughters, Anne and Margot, to hide out in a space above a friend's factory. Along with the Van Daan family, they can never leave and must remain silent during the day, so to pass the time Anne, an aspiring journalist, decides to write a diary about her life. Her account will go on to become one of the most important pieces of literature to emerge from the Second World War.