Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Wonka

    2023

    Action

    Comedy

    PG

    Musical comedy prequel to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring Timothée Chalamet. Young Willy Wonka yearns to produce his own confectionary, but finds trouble in the form of a shady cartel of chocolatiers and a mysterious thief.
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

    2024

    Action

    Comedy

    12

    Supernatural adventure starring Paul Rudd, featuring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. The spook-hunting Spengler family joins forces with the original Ghostbusters, whose work is continuing via a secret research lab. When an ancient artefact is discovered and releases an evil force, the team must work together to prevent the dawning of a new Ice Age.
  • The Souvenir

    2019

    Romance

    Drama

    15

    Romantic drama starring Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke and Tilda Swinton. In 1980s London, film student Julie begins a relationship with the affluent, worldly Foreign Office employee Anthony. Though the romance starts off well enough, Anthony's behaviour becomes increasingly strange when the couple move in together, and Julie begins to suspect that her partner is merely using her for money.
  • The Crying Game

    1992

    Romance

    Thriller

    18

    Oscar-winning drama starring Stephen Rea, Miranda Richardson and Forest Whitaker. Jody, a black British soldier serving in Armagh, is kidnapped by an IRA group who intend to exchange him for one of their imprisoned members. While being held hostage, Jody slowly forms a friendship with his guard Fergus and, fearing for his safety, tells him to look after his lover back in London - the enigmatic hairdresser Dil.
  • Titanic

    1997

    Action

    Drama

    12

    James Cameron's Oscar-winning blockbuster, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. During the Titanic's maiden voyage in 1912, penniless artist Jack Dawson falls in love with socialite Rose DeWitt Bukater, who is travelling with her fiancé. Years later, Rose relives the affair and the tragic events that followed, while a salvage crew searches for a priceless diamond said to have been lost in the shipwreck.
  • Polite Society

    2023

    Action

    Comedy

    12A

    The bond between siblings Ria and Lena is tested when doctor Salim woos Lena and sweeps her off her feet to the visible delight of his controlling mother. A jealous and embittered Ria becomes suspicious of Salim and she vows to expose his true intentions. Action comedy, starring Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya
  • The Elephant Man

    1980

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    PG

    David Lynch's dramatisation of the life of John Merrick, starring John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins. 1884: an ambitious young London surgeon is intrigued by a sideshow freak billed as the "Elephant Man". But behind the appallingly disfigured and brutalised exhibit, he finds an intelligent and sensitive person whose rehabilitation he undertakes.
  • The Eternal Daughter

    2022

    Drama

    Mystery

    12A

    Gothic drama starring Tilda Swinton. Film-maker Julie and her elderly mother Rosalind check into an imposing hotel in the countryside where the latter's family lived during during the Blitz. Julie secretly records her mother's memories of that time for a possible film project, but becomes increasingly unsettled by their stay in this eerie location.
  • The Zone of Interest

    2023

    Drama

    History

    12A

    Wartime drama starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller. In 1943, Nazi officer Rudolf Höss receives a promotion and moves his wife and their five children into a beautiful house next to his new workplace: Auschwitz concentration camp. Over the following months, the family enjoys its idyllic lifestyle. Can anything mar their sunny days?
  • The Diary of Anne Frank

    1959

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    U

    Biographical wartime drama starring Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut and Shelley Winters. Amsterdam, 1942: following the Nazi occupation of Holland, draconian laws imposed against the Jews force Otto Frank, his wife and two daughters, Anne and Margot, to hide out in a space above a friend's factory. Along with the Van Daan family, they can never leave and must remain silent during the day, so to pass the time Anne, an aspiring journalist, decides to write a diary about her life. Her account will go on to become one of the most important pieces of literature to emerge from the Second World War.
See more Films of the Week: 19–25 January
Ad
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad