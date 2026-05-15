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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Written on the Wind

    1956

    Drama

    PG

    Melodrama starring Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall and Robert Stack. When Lucy Moore falls in love with the handsome son of a Texas millionaire, her life is transformed. But Kyle Hadley is a tormented man with a secret that not even Moore can discover until it's too late.
  • Destroyer

    2018

    Action

    Crime/detective

    15

    Crime drama starring Nicole Kidman and Toby Kebbell. Seventeen years after taking part in an undercover operation that went tragically wrong, troubled LAPD detective Erin Bell attends a murder scene that indicates her old adversary is back in town. Deciding to track him down, Bell must face her demons in a case that threatens to derail her already fragile existence.
  • The Neon Bible

    1994

    Drama

    15

    Drama starring Gena Rowlands, Diana Scarwid and Denis Leary. The life of a young boy growing up in a small town in the Bible Belt of the American South during the 1940s changes dramatically with the arrival of his glamorous and eccentric Aunt Mae.
  • The Lobster

    2015

    Comedy

    Romance

    12

    In a dystopian near-future, the law dictates that single people are taken to a hotel, where they are obliged to find a romantic partner in 45 days or be transformed into animals and sent off to live in the woods. Sci-fi comedy drama, starring Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman and Ben Whishaw
  • Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

    1953

    Comedy

    Music

    U

    Musical comedy starring Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell. Despite already being engaged to a millionaire, showgirl Lorelei Lee continues to flirt with wealthy men when she sails to Paris with her best friend Dorothy.
  • Hang 'Em High

    1968

    Western

    Drama

    X

    Western starring Clint Eastwood as rancher Jed Cooper, who is rescued by a sheriff after being hanged and left for dead by a lynch mob. When Cooper is appointed deputy sheriff, he seeks revenge.
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

    2023

    Adventure

    Animation

    PG

    Animated action adventure featuring the voices of Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon. The young half-shelled heroes are pitted against a vengeful fly who wishes to create an army of mutated animals and take over the world.
  • My Favourite Cake

    2024

    Comedy

    Romance

    12A

    Romantic comedy drama starring Lily Farhadpour and Esmaeil Mehrabi. Tehran widow Mahin has lived alone for 30 years and decides to make a change. After meeting charming singleton Faramarz at a café, she invites him back to her apartment, where the two spend an evening bonding, keenly aware that they are breaking their country's strict religious laws.
  • Sleep

    2023

    Horror

    Mystery

    15

    A pregnant wife must figure out how to stop her husband's nightmarish sleepwalking habits before he harms himself. Korean comedy horror, starring Jung Yu-mi and Lee Sun-kyun
  • Once upon a Time in America

    1984

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    18

    Epic crime drama starring Robert De Niro, James Woods and Elizabeth McGovern. Noodles, an ageing Jewish mobster haunted by his memories, is lured back to New York by a mysterious letter. His mind drifts back to his friend Max and their Lower East Side gang's rise to power before the Second World War.
See more Films of the Week: 18–24 May
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