Films of the Week: 18–24 August
Night Always ComesScreenwriter Sarah Conradt and actor Vanessa Kirby, who previously worked together on The Crown, reunite for a slow-burning thriller of unwavering family loyalty directed by Benjamin Caron. Adapted from Willy Vlautin's novel, Night Always Comes unfolds through the eyes of Lynette (Kirby), who is working multiple jobs to buy her house in Portland, where gentrification has quadrupled property prices and forced many long-time residents to abandon their beloved neighbourhoods. Lynette knows that buying the house will secure a future for herself, her mother Doreen (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and older brother Kenny (Zack Gottsagen), who has Down's syndrome. At the last minute, Doreen reneges on her promise to share responsibilities for meeting the asking price so the family can sign loan papers. Faced with the prospect of losing her safe haven, Lynette goes to extraordinary lengths over the course of one stressful night to raise the necessary finances, regardless of the emotional toll and personal consequences
The SurferA father returns to Australia to buy his childhood home. To celebrate, he takes his teenage son to Luna Bay so they can surf together. However, he becomes locked in a battle of one-upmanship with local thugs. Thriller, starring Nicolas Cage and Julian McMahon
DarkmanFantasy horror starring Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand. When scientist Peyton Westlake is hideously disfigured by a vicious gangster, he plots an ingenious revenge using his invention of synthetic skin.
Under the SkinScience-fiction drama starring Scarlett Johansson. A mysterious young woman prowls the rainy streets of Scotland by night, seducing the lonely men she encounters. Along the way, the woman makes a disturbing discovery about herself.
Jailhouse RockRock 'n' roll drama starring Elvis Presley. Sentenced to jail for manslaughter, Vince Everett is taught to play the guitar by his cellmate. After he is freed, he starts up a record company and soon a sensational new rock 'n' roll star is born.
ShaftCrime thriller starring Richard Roundtree as tough private eye John Shaft, who's hired to find the kidnapped daughter of Harlem racketeer Bumpy Jonas. But Shaft is also being pressured by police lieutenant Vic Androzzi to investigate Jonas's activities.
Jason BourneAction thriller starring Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones and Alicia Vikander. Now living in self-imposed exile, former agent Jason Bourne is contacted by an old colleague and is soon drawn into an operation to expose CIA dirty tricks. And, as Bourne well knows, nothing is as it seems and no one can be trusted.
About a BoyRomantic comedy drama based on the novel by Nick Hornby, starring Hugh Grant as womanising 30-something Will. In search of easy conquests, Will poses as a father at a picnic for single parents where he meets the emotionally troubled Fiona and her 12-year-old son, Marcus.
And Then We DancedRomantic drama starring Levan Gelbakhiani. Dance student Merab has been training intensely to compete for a place in the National Georgian Ensemble, but his future is thrown into jeopardy by the arrival of an alluring new male dancer. While juggling pressure from his instructor, his classmates and his family, Merab also attempts to make sense of his own sexuality as his feelings for the dancer grow.
The TrainSecond World War drama starring Burt Lancaster, Paul Scofield and Jeanne Moreau. France, 1944: with Germany facing defeat, Colonel von Waldheim is ordered to transport many priceless works of art from a Paris gallery back by train to the Fatherland. But the French Resistance has other ideas.