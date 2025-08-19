Screenwriter Sarah Conradt and actor Vanessa Kirby, who previously worked together on The Crown, reunite for a slow-burning thriller of unwavering family loyalty directed by Benjamin Caron. Adapted from Willy Vlautin's novel, Night Always Comes unfolds through the eyes of Lynette (Kirby), who is working multiple jobs to buy her house in Portland, where gentrification has quadrupled property prices and forced many long-time residents to abandon their beloved neighbourhoods. Lynette knows that buying the house will secure a future for herself, her mother Doreen (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and older brother Kenny (Zack Gottsagen), who has Down's syndrome. At the last minute, Doreen reneges on her promise to share responsibilities for meeting the asking price so the family can sign loan papers. Faced with the prospect of losing her safe haven, Lynette goes to extraordinary lengths over the course of one stressful night to raise the necessary finances, regardless of the emotional toll and personal consequences