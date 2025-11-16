Ad

  • A Thousand and One

    2023

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Drama starring Teyana Taylor. Just out of prison in 1994, hairstylist Inez is struggling to find work in Brooklyn. When she re-encounters the six-year-old son she had to abandon four years previously, she abducts the boy from his foster family and acquires fake documents for him. Over the years that follow, Inez tries to build a life and family for her child as he grows up.
  • Catching Fire: the Story of Anita Pallenberg

    2023

    Documentary and factual

    History

    15

    Documentary that chronicles the life and times of bohemian rock muse Anita Pallenberg, from modelling and acting to her relationships with Rolling Stones Brian Jones and Keith Richards. Featuring Scarlett Johansson as the voice of Pallenberg.
  • The Piano

    1993

    Romance

    Music

    12

    Period drama starring Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel and Sam Neill. Sent to New Zealand for an arranged marriage with a landowner, Ada, who has been mute since childhood, and her daughter arrive from Scotland along with Ada's piano, which her new husband refuses to transport. Baines, the estate manager, is attracted to Ada and offers to buy the piano in exchange for piano lessons.
  • Moon

    2008

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    15

    Science-fiction drama starring Sam Rockwell. Lone mining engineer Sam Bell is cut off from humanity on the far side of the Moon with only a computer for company, but is looking forward to returning to Earth and his family after three long years of solitude. But with only weeks to go before his departure, an accident out on the surface causes Sam to suspect everything is not what it seems.
  • The Mask

    1994

    Action

    Comedy

    PG

    Fantasy comedy starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. Clumsy and shy bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss discovers an ancient mask that has the power to transform him into a lime green cartoon character in a zoot suit, who just thrives in the spotlight.
  • The Armstrong Lie

    2013

    Documentary and factual

    Sport

    15

    Documentary charting legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong's attempt to win the Tour de France again four years after retiring. In the course of filming director Alex Gibney and his crew are presented with revelations about Armstrong that will stun the sporting world.
  • Bad Times at the El Royale

    2018

    Mystery

    Thriller

    15

    Thriller starring Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth and Cynthia Erivo. In 1969, four shady strangers convene at the deserted El Royale hotel. As each of their dark secrets are slowly unveiled and various acquaintances reveal themselves, the guests' stay descends into violent chaos.
  • Ex Machina

    2014

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    15

    Sci-fi thriller starring Oscar Isaac and Domhnall Gleeson. A young software programmer is given the opportunity to spend time at the home of his company's reclusive chairman. But when he arrives he discovers that he will be required to be part of a strange experiment.
  • Deliverance

    1972

    Thriller

    Action

    X

    Thriller starring Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds and Ned Beatty. On a weekend canoe excursion in the Appalachians, Lewis Medlock and three city-dwelling friends attempt to navigate a wild and uncharted river, the future of which is threatened by a dam project. But when two mountain men appear, the mood of their trip changes dramatically.
  • All Your Faces

    2022

    Drama

    15

    Drama featuring Dali Benssalah, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Gilles Lelouche. After spending 10 years behind bars for burglary, inmate Nassim is invited to take part in a "restorative justice" session, in which he will meet the victims of crimes similar to the ones that he committed. During emotional conversations, old wounds are reopened as the participants struggle to understand and accept each other.
