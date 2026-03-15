Comedy drama based on a true story, starring Bill Nighy, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton and Paddy Considine. At the height of the 1984 miners' strike, a group of gay and lesbian activists decide to show their solidarity with the striking colliers by raising money for their families. Despite little enthusiasm from the National Union of Mineworkers, the activists decide to deliver their donation in person and head off in a mini-bus for the Welsh village of Onllwyn.