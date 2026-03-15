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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • American Fiction

    2023

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Satirical comedy drama starring Jeffrey Wright. Author Thelonious "Monk" Ellison has trouble selling his highbrow novels. Then, when Monk - an African-American man - writes a vicious parody of best-selling "black" fiction, under the pen name "Stagg R Leigh", he accidentally starts a bidding war and becomes an overnight sensation. But for how long can the conflicted Monk keep up the lie?
  • Pride

    2014

    Documentary

    Drama

    15

    Comedy drama based on a true story, starring Bill Nighy, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton and Paddy Considine. At the height of the 1984 miners' strike, a group of gay and lesbian activists decide to show their solidarity with the striking colliers by raising money for their families. Despite little enthusiasm from the National Union of Mineworkers, the activists decide to deliver their donation in person and head off in a mini-bus for the Welsh village of Onllwyn.
  • The Debt Collector

    1999

    Crime/detective

    Action

    18

    Drama starring Billy Connolly as former debt collector Nickie Dryden, who is now a successful Edinburgh-based writer and sculptor. But when an exhibition of his work is sabotaged by the policeman (Ken Stott) who arrested him for murder 18 years before, Dryden is forced to revisit his violent past.
  • Ready or Not

    2019

    Comedy

    Horror

    18

    Horror thriller starring Samara Weaving and Andie MacDowell. On her wedding night, Grace discovers her wealthy in-laws enjoy an unusual ritual: forcing her to play a deadly game of hide and seek before she can advance to the honeymoon.
  • New York, New York

    1977

    Musical

    Music

    PG

    An egotistical saxophonist starts a turbulent love affair with an up-and-coming vocalist at the end of World War Two as they both struggle to make it in the Big Band era. Martin Scorsese's musical drama, starring Robert De Niro, Liza Minnelli, Lionel Stander, Barry Primus and Georgie Auld
  • In Camera

    2023

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Satirical drama starring Nabhaan Rizwan and Amir El-Masry. Struggling London actor Aden is trapped in an absurd cycle of minor roles and failed auditions, pigeonholed and typecast because of his Pakistani heritage. When he takes on a new flatmate, the charismatic, self-promoting fashion guru Conrad, Aden attempts to regain some confidence - with variable results.
  • La Chimera

    2023

    Drama

    Adventure

    15

    Period comedy drama starring Josh O'Connor. In 1980s Italy, archaeologist and thief Arthur is released from prison and reunites with his gang of fellow graverobbers. The friends resume their activities, illegally digging up ancient artefacts to sell on the black market, but Arthur's brooding over a lost love threatens a dark turn for him and his cronies.
  • Aftersun

    2022

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. Now an adult, Sophie reminisces about a holiday she took to Turkey as a girl with her father, Calum. As she revisits her home video footage of the trip, Sophie reflects on her dad and the struggles with his mental health that she could only barely grasp as a child.
  • Toy Story

    1995

    Adventure

    Animation

    PG

    Animated comedy adventure featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. Woody the cowboy is young Andy's favourite toy. But when Andy receives Buzz Lightyear - a brash state-of-the-art space ranger - for his birthday, Woody's position is undermined and the two toys become bitter rivals.
  • The French Dispatch

    2020

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Portmanteau comedy drama from director Wes Anderson. Following the death of its editor, a respected American magazine publishes one final issue, featuring a selection of classic articles from the town of Ennui-sur-Blasé: a cycling tour of Ennui; a profile of an artist serving time for murder; a report on the student-led "Chessboard Revolution"; and an anecdote about the dining habits of the local police commissioner.
See more Films of the Week: 16–22 March
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