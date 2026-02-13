Superhero adventure, starring Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Kirsten Dunst. During a school trip to a New York laboratory, Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically modified spider and develops extraordinary powers. Then a series of events convinces Peter that he should use his new physical abilities to wage war on crime - a decision that takes him away from his school sweetheart, Mary Jane Watson, and pits him against the evil Green Goblin.