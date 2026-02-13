Ad

  • M3gan

    2023

    Horror

    Sci-fi

    15

    Sci-fi horror starring Allison Williams and featuring the voice of Jenna Davis. Robotics scientist Gemma develops an AI-powered, child-sized doll she dubs the Model 3 Generative Android, or M3GAN. The prototype bonds with Gemma's orphaned niece, but soon grows a little too protective of her human charge.
  • Bonnie and Clyde

    1967

    Documentary

    Drama

    X

    Classic period crime drama starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker achieve growing notoriety as they carry out a series of robberies with their gang in 1930s America.
  • Renfield

    2023

    Comedy

    Fantasy

    15

    Horror comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult. After decades of doing his master's bidding, Count Dracula's servant Renfield wants his independence. It's possible that he can find happiness in modern-day New Orleans, but can he cope without the Count - and will Dracula let him leave?
  • Mr Nobody against Putin

    2025

    Documentary

    A Russian teacher secretly documents his small town school's transformation into a war recruitment center during the Ukraine invasion, revealing the ethical dilemmas educators face amid propaganda and militarization.
  • The Rescue

    2021

    Documentary

    Action

    12A

    Documentary. In June 2018, 12 schoolboys and their football coach become trapped in a flooded Thai cave. With rainy season imminent and the military's initial efforts stymied by the waterlogged tunnel system, the situation looks grave. But then a small group of amateur explorers emerge as unlikely potential heroes.
  • Girl

    2018

    Drama

    15

    A transgender teenager struggles with the competing physical and emotional demands of transition and training as a ballerina. She faces a terrible choice when she is told she must give up her training to regain weight and strength before she can have surgery. Drama, starring Victor Polster and Arieh Worthalter. In French, Flemish and English
  • The Damned United

    2009

    Documentary

    Drama

    15

    Football drama starring Michael Sheen and Timothy Spall. After guiding Leeds United to the First Division title in 1974, Don Revie leaves Elland Road to become manager of England. In a surprise move, the Leeds board turns to outspoken coach Brian Clough as his replacement. But it proves to be a short-lived and bitter experience for all involved.
  • The Fabelmans

    2022

    Drama

    Romance

    12A

    Period coming-of-age drama starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle. In 1950s Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman finds that using his dad's Super 8 camera helps him to work through his feelings, all while creating fun little stories. As he grows older and his parents' marriage gradually crumbles, Sammy realises that making movies can't solve everything - but they are his life's calling.
  • Spider-Man

    2002

    Adventure

    Fantasy

    PG

    Superhero adventure, starring Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Kirsten Dunst. During a school trip to a New York laboratory, Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically modified spider and develops extraordinary powers. Then a series of events convinces Peter that he should use his new physical abilities to wage war on crime - a decision that takes him away from his school sweetheart, Mary Jane Watson, and pits him against the evil Green Goblin.
  • The King

    2005

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    Southern Gothic drama starring Gael García Bernal and William Hurt. Young Elvis Valderez leaves the navy and heads to Corpus Christi, Texas, where the father he has never met leads a respectable life as a pastor. When the older man rebuffs his illegitimate son, Elvis strikes up a close friendship with his 16-year-old daughter Malerie, who is unaware that they are blood relatives.
