Films of the Week: 15–21 September
Hard TruthsMike Leigh directs BAFTA-nominated drama exploring the contemporary world through the eyes of two sisters that have differing outlooks on life. Starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber and Tuwaine Barrett
PlatoonOliver Stone's Oscar-winning war drama starring Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe and Charlie Sheen. Within days of his arrival in Vietnam, college dropout Chris Taylor is plunged into the hellish life of a GI, a world of fear, exhaustion and casual brutality in a fight against an unseen enemy.
Bones and AllRomantic horror drama starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet and Mark Rylance. Abandoned by her father, teenager Maren, who has cannibalistic tendencies, sets out to locate her birth mother. She is soon joined by fellow "Eater" Lee, with whom she forms a deep bond. But the pair are also being pursued by another fellow cannibal and may be in grave danger.
Bram Stoker's DraculaHorror starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves. Fifteenth-century Romania: returning from the Crusades, Count Dracula discovers his wife Elisabeta has taken her own life, believing him to have been killed in battle. As a result, Dracula renounces his faith and becomes a vampire. Four centuries later, estate agent Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to sell the Count a London property, but when he sees a picture of Harker's fiancée Mina, he believes she is the reincarnation of his dead wife and imprisons Harker in his castle while he travels to England.
ElizabethHistorical drama set in the 16th century, starring Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush. Spirited young Elizabeth is crowned queen upon the death of her sister Mary, amid religious conflict and intrigue at court. Her advisers urge her to protect England from attack by making a political marriage with a suitor from either France or Spain, but her first commitment is to ruling her country.
PattonOscar-winning biographical drama starring George C Scott as General George Smith Patton, one of the greatest and most controversial military leaders of the Second World War.
For a Few Dollars MoreClassic spaghetti western starring Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Gian Maria Volonté. Rival bounty hunters set out on the trail of psychopathic killer Indio - but it soon becomes apparent that money is not the motive driving one of the pursuers.
SelmaDrama based on a true story, starring David Oyelowo and Tom Wilkinson. Alabama, 1965: although segregation in the United States is supposed to have ended, equal votes for black people in the Deep South is still not a reality. Nobel prize-winning civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King meets with President Lyndon B Johnson and asks him to act, but when Johnson stalls, Dr King goes to Selma, Alabama, and initiates a series of demonstrations and marches that will change the face of America.
Before I Go to SleepMystery thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth. Following a serious accident, Christine Lucas wakes up every morning with no memory of the life she has made with her husband Ben. But despite his patience and the help of a neurologist, Christine begins to question everything she is told about what happened to her.
CarrieBrian De Palma's dramatisation of Stephen King's bestselling horror story, starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie. Shy Carrie White is repressed by her mother and ridiculed by her classmates, who make her life a misery with their taunting. But, unbeknown to them, Carrie has special powers.