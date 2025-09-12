Horror starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves. Fifteenth-century Romania: returning from the Crusades, Count Dracula discovers his wife Elisabeta has taken her own life, believing him to have been killed in battle. As a result, Dracula renounces his faith and becomes a vampire. Four centuries later, estate agent Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to sell the Count a London property, but when he sees a picture of Harker's fiancée Mina, he believes she is the reincarnation of his dead wife and imprisons Harker in his castle while he travels to England.