  • Code 3

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    On his final shift, a burned-out paramedic has to train his keen but inexperienced replacement. What begins as a routine night soon descends into a chaotic, citywide odyssey that tests their endurance. Co-writer/director Christopher Leone's action comedy, starring Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery and Aimee Carrero
  • Harriet

    2019

    Drama

    Action

    12A

    Historical drama starring Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe. Maryland in the 1840s: born into slavery, Araminta Ross flees her owner before he can sell her on, and is chased for a hundred miles before arriving in Philadelphia. Adopting the name of Harriet Tubman, she goes on to be a pioneering activist, vociferous abolitionist and fearless freedom fighter who returns to the South to free slaves on the secret Underground Railroad.
  • William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

    1996

    Drama

    Romance

    12

    Director Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. In Verona Beach, teenagers Romeo and Juliet meet by chance and fall in love. They plan to marry secretly because of the hostility between their families, the Montagues and the Capulets. But when Romeo kills Juliet's cousin in a gang fight and is banished, his plan to be reunited with his intended goes tragically wrong.
  • The Dark Knight

    2008

    Drama

    Action

    12

    Oscar-winning action fantasy starring Christian Bale, Aaron Eckhart and Heath Ledger. Now that Gotham City has its very own masked protector, the heads of the underworld find it increasingly difficult to operate. But then they receive an offer they can't refuse from a garishly attired criminal called the Joker. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne's former girlfriend Rachel Dawes has started a relationship with DA Harvey Dent who is pursuing his own crusade against crime in Gotham.
  • Sleepless in Seattle

    1993

    Drama

    Comedy

    PG

    Romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. When Sam Baldwin's wife dies, he is left to bring up his eight-year-old son Jonah alone, and decides to move to Seattle to make a new start. On Christmas Eve, Jonah rings a radio phone-in with his Christmas wish to find a new wife for his dad. Meanwhile in Baltimore, journalist Annie Reed, who is having doubts about her own relationship, is listening in.
  • The Blues Brothers

    1980

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Musical comedy starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as brothers Jake and Elwood Blues who re-form their legendary band to raise money for their old orphanage, which is threatened with closure. But the pair find themselves pursued across country by a mysterious woman, a band of neo-Nazis, an irate country and western group and the police, culminating in one of the biggest and most spectacular car chases in movie history.
  • Mean Streets

    1973

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    X

    Martin Scorsese's drama starring Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro. In New York's Little Italy, four young hustler friends while away their time by indulging in petty crime and drinking in Tony's bar. But Johnny Boy's unpredictable behaviour and his refusal to pay back his debts threatens his friendship with Charlie, causing increasing tension among the group.
  • The Double

    2013

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    Psychological drama based on a novella by Dostoyevsky, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Mia Wasikowska. The life of Simon, a timid and put upon clerk in a government department, is thrown into turmoil by the arrival of a new colleague who bears an exact physical resemblance to him, but whose personality could not be more different.
  • The Black Phone

    2021

    Drama

    Fantasy

    15

    Supernatural thriller starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. Teenager Finney Shaw is abducted by a notorious and elusive child killer known as "the Grabber". Locked in a dark, concrete room, Mason has only one hope of rescue: an old phone, long since disconnected, that puts him on the line with the Grabber's previous victims.
  • Shaun of the Dead

    2004

    Comedy

    Horror

    15

    Comedy horror starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. On the day north London slacker Shaun decides to sort his life out, the dead rise and the city becomes overrun with zombies. Can Shaun and best mate Ed fight off the marauding hordes of the undead and win back Shaun's girlfriend? Or will they just go down the pub?
