Films of the Week: 13–19 October
2025
Drama
Comedy
15On his final shift, a burned-out paramedic has to train his keen but inexperienced replacement. What begins as a routine night soon descends into a chaotic, citywide odyssey that tests their endurance. Co-writer/director Christopher Leone's action comedy, starring Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery and Aimee Carrero
- Harriet
2019
Drama
Action
12AHistorical drama starring Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe. Maryland in the 1840s: born into slavery, Araminta Ross flees her owner before he can sell her on, and is chased for a hundred miles before arriving in Philadelphia. Adopting the name of Harriet Tubman, she goes on to be a pioneering activist, vociferous abolitionist and fearless freedom fighter who returns to the South to free slaves on the secret Underground Railroad.
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
1996
Drama
Romance
12Director Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. In Verona Beach, teenagers Romeo and Juliet meet by chance and fall in love. They plan to marry secretly because of the hostility between their families, the Montagues and the Capulets. But when Romeo kills Juliet's cousin in a gang fight and is banished, his plan to be reunited with his intended goes tragically wrong.
- The Dark Knight
2008
Drama
Action
12Oscar-winning action fantasy starring Christian Bale, Aaron Eckhart and Heath Ledger. Now that Gotham City has its very own masked protector, the heads of the underworld find it increasingly difficult to operate. But then they receive an offer they can't refuse from a garishly attired criminal called the Joker. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne's former girlfriend Rachel Dawes has started a relationship with DA Harvey Dent who is pursuing his own crusade against crime in Gotham.
- Sleepless in Seattle
1993
Drama
Comedy
PGRomantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. When Sam Baldwin's wife dies, he is left to bring up his eight-year-old son Jonah alone, and decides to move to Seattle to make a new start. On Christmas Eve, Jonah rings a radio phone-in with his Christmas wish to find a new wife for his dad. Meanwhile in Baltimore, journalist Annie Reed, who is having doubts about her own relationship, is listening in.
- The Blues Brothers
1980
Drama
Comedy
15Musical comedy starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as brothers Jake and Elwood Blues who re-form their legendary band to raise money for their old orphanage, which is threatened with closure. But the pair find themselves pursued across country by a mysterious woman, a band of neo-Nazis, an irate country and western group and the police, culminating in one of the biggest and most spectacular car chases in movie history.
- Mean Streets
1973
Drama
Crime/detective
XMartin Scorsese's drama starring Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro. In New York's Little Italy, four young hustler friends while away their time by indulging in petty crime and drinking in Tony's bar. But Johnny Boy's unpredictable behaviour and his refusal to pay back his debts threatens his friendship with Charlie, causing increasing tension among the group.
- The Double
2013
Drama
Thriller
15Psychological drama based on a novella by Dostoyevsky, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Mia Wasikowska. The life of Simon, a timid and put upon clerk in a government department, is thrown into turmoil by the arrival of a new colleague who bears an exact physical resemblance to him, but whose personality could not be more different.
- The Black Phone
2021
Drama
Fantasy
15Supernatural thriller starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. Teenager Finney Shaw is abducted by a notorious and elusive child killer known as "the Grabber". Locked in a dark, concrete room, Mason has only one hope of rescue: an old phone, long since disconnected, that puts him on the line with the Grabber's previous victims.
- Shaun of the Dead
2004
Comedy
Horror
15Comedy horror starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. On the day north London slacker Shaun decides to sort his life out, the dead rise and the city becomes overrun with zombies. Can Shaun and best mate Ed fight off the marauding hordes of the undead and win back Shaun's girlfriend? Or will they just go down the pub?