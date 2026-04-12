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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Weapons

    2025

    Horror

    Mystery

    18

    Mystery horror starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, with Amy Madigan. A small town is rocked when 17 children from the same school class disappear overnight. Their teacher, Justine, becomes the unofficial prime suspect, with devastated father Archer among those leading the charge against her. But this mass vanishing is only the start of the strange and violent happenings that come to plague the community.
  • Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

    2011

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Spy thriller adapted from John le Carré's novel and based on the classic television series, starring Gary Oldman and Colin Firth. After a mission goes wrong and an agent is shot, information is received that a Soviet mole is operating at the heart of the British secret service. Veteran operative George Smiley is called out of retirement to try to uncover the spy and he soon discovers that you can trust no one - not even those closest to you.
  • Tremors

    1989

    Comedy

    Horror

    12A

    A dull American town in the middle of the desert is suddenly attacked by huge man-eating subterranean creatures. Luckily, two dim-witted but brave handymen step into the breach to lead a ragtag bunch of locals and a mismatched pair of survivalists in the battle against the gruesome worm-like monsters. Comedy horror, with Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, Michael Gross, Reba McEntire and Bobby Jacoby
  • Sweat

    2020

    Drama

    15

    Drama starring Magdalena Kolesnik. Fitness instructor Sylwia has worked hard to expand her online presence, and is becoming a successful influencer. But she soon feels the emptiness of social media fame, and strives to feel more fulfilled.
  • The Haunting

    1963

    Horror

    Drama

    X

    Horror starring Julie Harris and Claire Bloom. The infamous Hill House attracts a group of investigators determined to uncover the terrifying truth about the place. But as soon as they arrive, strange things start to happen - something from beyond the grave prowls the panelled corridors and climbs the creaking walls.
  • Nowhere Special

    2020

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring James Norton and Daniel Lamont. Recently diagnosed with a terminal illness, single dad John sets out to find an adoptive family for his four-year-old son Michael. As the two meet with prospective parents, John struggles with the burden of deciding who is best placed to raise his boy after his death - and how to prepare Michael for the impending tragedy.
  • Jennifer's Body

    2009

    Comedy

    Horror

    15

    Comedy horror starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. Geeky "Needy" Lesnicky is best friends with gorgeous cheerleader Jennifer Check. So when a demonic curse causes Jennifer to start eating people, it falls to Needy to try to curb her newfound appetite.
  • The Wicker Man

    1973

    Horror

    Mystery

    X

    Classic horror starring Edward Woodward and Christopher Lee. When a policeman receives an anonymous letter suggesting that a girl has mysteriously disappeared from a small island community, he sets out to investigate. On his arrival, the villagers deny any knowledge of the girl, and he soon discovers that life on the island is not all that it seems.
  • The Promised Land

    2023

    Action

    Documentary

    15

    Historical drama starring Mads Mikkelsen. In 18th-century Denmark, retired army captain Ludvig Kahlen has embarked on a new life as a farmer. Determined to cultivate a bleak, inhospitable area of Jutland, Kahlen hopes to impress the King with his efforts and improve his own social standing - but his plans may be scuppered by a local landowner with other ideas.
  • Sabrina

    1954

    Comedy

    Romance

    PG

    Romantic comedy starring Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn and William Holden. Heartbroken Sabrina, daughter of the chauffeur to a wealthy family, is sent to France after falling for eligible bachelor David Larrabee. She returns a changed woman but will she be luckier in love second time around?
See more Films of the Week: 13–19 April
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