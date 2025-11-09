Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • My Dead Friend Zoe

    2024

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    An Afghanistan veteran comes head to head with her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's lake house. Comedy drama, starring Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Natalie Morales and Ed Harris
  • Mr Burton

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    12A

    Biographical drama starring Toby Jones and Harry Lawtey. In 1940s Port Talbot, rugby-loving teen Rich Jenkins expects to follow in the footsteps of his coal-miner dad, an abrasive alcoholic. His talent for drama and poetry is noticed by teacher Philip Burton, who encourages the troubled young lad to nurture his creative soul and overcome his profound self-doubt.
  • Lawrence of Arabia

    1962

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    PG

    Epic adventure starring Peter O'Toole, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn and Jack Hawkins. During the First World War, the enigmatic Lieutenant Lawrence yearns to escape his desk job in military intelligence and experience some action. His chance arrives when he is appointed British liaison officer to the Arab Revolt against the Turks.
  • Better Things

    2007

    Drama

    15

    Social drama starring Tara Ballard, Liam McIlfatrick and Che Corr. Duane Hopkins' debut feature uses non-actors to tell the stories of a series of young people in a rural Cotswolds community, who escape from the reality of their isolated existence by taking hard drugs.
  • American Psycho

    2000

    Comedy

    Thriller

    18

    Satirical black comedy, based on the controversial bestseller by Bret Easton Ellis, starring Christian Bale. 1980s America: corporate executive Patrick Bateman is wealthy, handsome and narcissistic. He has the latest designer clothes, a pristine apartment and the obligatory perfect girlfriend. However, he also likes to kill...
  • Mickey 17

    2025

    Comedy

    Sci-fi

    15

    Sci-fi satire starring Robert Pattinson. Desperate to escape loan sharks on Earth, Mickey Barnes enlists as an "expendable", a job that sees him getting killed and reincarnated repeatedly while undertaking dangerous tasks for an interplanetary colony ship overseen by a demagogue politician. When the 17th Mickey survives a deadly mission and returns to discover Mickey 18 is already in existence, trouble starts to brew.
  • Infinity Pool

    2023

    Horror

    Mystery

    18

    James and Em Foster are enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation on the island of La Tolqa. However, a fatal accident exposes the resort's perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors. Horror mystery, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman and Thomas Kretschmann
  • 127 Hours

    2011

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    15

    Drama based on a true story, directed by Danny Boyle and starring James Franco. While solo climbing in Utah, Aron Ralston falls into a crevasse and becomes trapped by a falling boulder. As time slips by, he resigns himself to the fact that his survival depends on resorting to desperate measures.
  • The Untouchables

    1987

    Action

    Crime/detective

    15

    Oscar-winning crime drama starring Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Andy Garcia and Robert De Niro. Determined young federal agent Eliot Ness leads a tough team of investigators in a dangerous mission to end Al Capone's violent reign of terror in Prohibition-era Chicago.
  • Bridget Jones's Baby

    2016

    Arts and culture

    Comedy

    15

    Romantic comedy starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey. Forty-something Bridget is still viewing life through a glass of Chardonnay and getting on with being single until life takes a twist when she discovers she's pregnant. All she has to do now is find out who the father is.
See more Films of the Week: 10–16 November
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad