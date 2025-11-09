Films of the Week: 10–16 November
10 items
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe - 10 weeks for only £10.
Win tickets to Matthew Bourne’s production of The Red Shoes PLUS a hotel stay in London. One reader will win two tickets to see The Red Shoes plus an overnight stay DoubleTree by Hilton London Angel
Highlights Return coach travel Overnight stay at a selected hotel outside London (JG3 or JG4 rating) with breakfast Admission to The Traitors Live Experience Free time in London for shopping & sightseeing