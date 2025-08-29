Films of the Week: 1–7 September
The Lord of the Rings: the War of the RohirrimHelm Hammerhand sits on the throne of Rohan, flanked by sons Hama and Haleth and rebellious daughter Hera. Dunlending lord Freca proposes a marital union between Hera and his son Wulf, which Helm loudly rejects. In a subsequent brawl between fathers, Helm unintentionally lands a fatal blow, so Wulf vows revenge and amasses an army led by General Targg. Animated adventure, featuring the voices of Gaia Wise, Brian Cox, Luke Pasqualino and Lorraine Ashbourne
Planet of the ApesScience-fiction adventure starring Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter. Four American astronauts hurtle into the far reaches of space and time and crash-land in the wilderness of an unidentified planet. It is a place where evolution has taken a strange turn - apes are the dominant species and man is the beast.
Bridge of SpiesSpy thriller based on a true story, starring Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance. At the height of the Cold War, it falls to insurance lawyer James B Donovan to represent Soviet spy Rudolf Abel and broker a prisoner swap involving two American men - pilot Francis Gary Powers and student Frederic Pryor.
Lilo & StitchA live-action retelling of Disney's 2002 animated classic, "Lilo & Stitch" is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. "Lilo & Stitch" is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
RealityDrama based on true events, starring Sydney Sweeney. In 2017, contracted American military translator Reality Winner is visited in her home by FBI agents. Over the following 80 minutes, the conversation grows increasingly grave as Reality is questioned about her professional history, her politics - and her possible whistle-blowing activities.
Some Like It HotClassic comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. Chicago, 1929, the era of Prohibition and tough racketeers. When two underemployed musicians witness the St Valentine's Day Massacre, they nearly become victims themselves. Their only escape is a jazz band heading for Florida, but there's a problem - it's an all-girl orchestra.
Citizen KaneClassic drama, produced, directed, co-written by and starring Orson Welles. After the death of famous newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane, reporters try to discover the truth about his life. What was he really like, and who was Rosebud, the name he spoke just before he died? Five people who knew him each give a different impression of the tycoon.
The InspectionMilitary drama based on a true story, starring Jeremy Pope. After a period spent living on the streets, Ellis French enlists in the US Marines, and is sent to a gruelling boot camp for training. But French's life takes a dangerous turn when his instructors and fellow recruits discover he is gay.
American PieComedy starring Jason Biggs. Four teenage boys pledge to lose their virginity before their high-school prom, but their efforts have hilarious and outrageous consequences.
Once upon a Time... in HollywoodFaded television actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth strive to hang on to their careers during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. As they navigate a changing film industry they barely recognise any more, they are drawn into the orbit of both ill-fated rising star Sharon Tate, and Charles Manson and his cult of zealous followers. Drama from director Quentin Tarantino, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant and Al Pacino