Film Club stars Aimee Lou Wood, Nabhaan Rizwan and Ralph Davis reveal their favourite films
- Broadcast News
1987
Comedy
Drama
15Satirical comedy drama set in the Washington office of a network television station, starring William Hurt, Albert Brooks and Holly Hunter. Dedicated news producer Jane Craig finds herself attracted to smooth presenter Tom Grunick, despite his approach to journalism being at complete odds to her own. Meanwhile, Jane's best friend, experienced reporter Aaron Altman, longs to be more romantically involved with her.
- Moonstruck
1987
Comedy
Drama
PGOscar-winning romantic comedy starring Cher, Nicolas Cage and Olympia Dukakis. Loretta Castorini is a dowdy widow, engaged to the timid Johnny Cammareri. In Johnny's absence she tries to mend the bad blood between her fiancé and his brother Ronny but, under the light of the fullest of moons, she finds herself falling head over heels in love with the passionate young man.
- The Color Purple
1985
Drama
Lifestyle
15Drama starring Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. Georgia, 1909: Celie, a teenage mother parted from her children, is married off to a brutal widower, Albert Johnson. A life of servitude and maltreatment begins, but Celie's spirit remains indomitable.
- It's a Wonderful Life
1946
Drama
Fantasy
UFrank Capra's classic fantasy drama, starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. George Bailey is a small-town businessman who believes he has been a failure. Contemplating suicide, George meets his guardian angel and discovers what life in his home town of Bedford Falls would have been like had he never lived.
- 8½
1963
Drama
Sci-fi
15Federico Fellini's Oscar-winning drama starring Marcello Mastroianni. A film director goes to a spa hotel to recuperate following his latest success, but he becomes confused when his peace is constantly disrupted by his producer and other colleagues who want to know how his next project, a sci-fi movie, is progressing.
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
2003
Drama
Romance
15Romantic comedy drama starring Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet and Kirsten Dunst. When lonely Joel and free-spirited Clementine meet on a beach they instantly fall for one another. But it soon transpires they have already had a relationship, all memories of which have been wiped from their minds by a mysterious company called Lacuna Inc.
- Dr Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
1963
Comedy
Drama
PGSatirical Cold War comedy starring Peter Sellers, George C Scott and Sterling Hayden. In the firm belief that his impotence is the result of a Soviet plot to poison the water supply of the "free world", General Jack D Ripper dispatches a squadron of nuclear-armed war planes to bomb Russia. It is the task of President Merkin Muffley, hidden deep in the Pentagon War Room, to sort out this little problem.
- The Host
2006
Comedy
Horror
15Blackly comic science-fiction horror from director Bong Joon-ho. A giant mutated tadpole attacks Seoul citizens and carries off a young schoolgirl who must fight for survival.
- Amélie
2001
Drama
Fantasy
15Romantic comedy drama starring Audrey Tautou. A young Parisian waitress finds time for love in between cheering up her neighbours with eccentric acts of kindness.
- Gladiator
2000
Drama
Action
15Period epic starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. Rome, the second century AD: dying emperor Marcus Aurelius chooses the city's beloved general, Maximus Decimus Meridius, as his successor - a decision that results in a bitter power struggle with Aurelius's son Commodus, who sentences Maximus and his family to death. The general escapes, but he and Commodus are destined to meet again.
- Finding Nemo
2003
Family
Drama
UAnimated comedy adventure from the creators of Toy Story, featuring the voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres and Willem Dafoe. Clownfish Marlin is devastated when his only son Nemo is netted by a scuba diver on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Teaming up with friendly but forgetful blue tang Dory, Marlin leaves the safety of the reef to rescue his offspring.
- Shame
2011
Drama
18Drama starring Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan. A New York executive hides a compulsive addiction to sex and struggles to cope when his emotionally needy younger sister unexpectedly comes to stay.
- Billy Elliot
2000
Drama
Comedy
15Drama set against the 1984 miners' strike, starring Jamie Bell, Julie Walters and Gary Lewis. Eleven-year-old Billy Elliot faces a grim life in a northern colliery town. Then he discovers an unlikely love for ballet and, urged on by formidable dance teacher Mrs Wilkinson, seeks to improve his prospects.
- Babyteeth
2019
Comedy
Drama
15Seriously ill teenager Milla shocks her overprotective parents when she falls for Moses, a drug-dealing dropout who's surprisingly good for her. Comedy, starring Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace and Ben Mendelsohn