  • Roman Holiday

    1953

    Comedy

    Romance

    U

    Romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. Joe Bradley, a journalist at an American news bureau in Rome, discovers a pretty girl apparently in a drunken stupor and reluctantly takes her home. Next morning, he is amazed to discover that his guest is a princess on a state visit.
  • The Dive

    2023

    Thriller

    Action

    15

    Drew and May are experienced divers, who revel at the prospect of exploring undiscovered underwater worlds. On a perfect day for a dive, the sisters venture beneath the waves and are caught in a landslide, Countless rocks cascade down from the surface and May is pinned down by debris. Thriller, starring Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe
  • The Hunger Games

    2012

    Action

    Romance

    12

    Futuristic action thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence. In annual retribution for a failed uprising in the totalitarian state of Panem, each of 12 districts is forced to select a young boy and girl to take part in a televised fight to the death. When her younger sister is chosen, the resourceful Katniss Everdeen volunteers to take her place.
  • Tár

    2022

    Romance

    Drama

    15

    Black comedy drama starring Cate Blanchett. Acclaimed classical music conductor Lydia Tár finds her perfectly curated image beginning to crumble when she is accused of abuses of power and sexual misconduct in the workplace. In refusing to examine her behaviour, Lydia only makes her situation worse.
  • Nuremberg

    2025

    Thriller

    Documentary and factual

    15

    A US Army psychiatrist is sent to assess high-ranking Nazi prisoners - most notably Hermann Göring - to decide if they're fit for trial. As the Nuremberg trials begin, he becomes enmeshed in a psychological and legal battle. Director James Vanderbilt's thriller, starring Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Leo Woodall
  • The Old Oak

    2023

    Drama

    15

    Drama directed by Ken Loach, starring Dave Turner and Ebla Mari. TJ, the landlord of a small pub in a former mining town, is struggling to keep his business open as the impoverished local community dwindles. When a small influx of Syrian refugees arrives, tensions arise among the locals but TJ forges an unlikely friendship with one of the newcomers, Yara, who helps TJ begin a community kitchen.
  • Shaun of the Dead

    2004

    Comedy

    Horror

    15

    Comedy horror starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. On the day north London slacker Shaun decides to sort his life out, the dead rise and the city becomes overrun with zombies. Can Shaun and best mate Ed fight off the marauding hordes of the undead and win back Shaun's girlfriend? Or will they just go down the pub?
  • Sunset Blvd

    1950

    Romance

    Drama

    PG

    Drama starring William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Erich von Stroheim. Screenwriter Joe Gillis floats dead in the swimming pool of a neglected Hollywood mansion. Six months earlier, out of work and desperate, he'd been hired as a writer by former silent screen star Norma Desmond, who was hoping to make a triumphant comeback.
  • A Few Good Men

    1992

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    Courtroom drama starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. Navy lawyer Daniel Kaffee is assigned to defend two marines accused of killing a colleague at their base in Cuba. As he gathers evidence for the case, Kaffee encounters strong opposition from the base's disciplinarian commanding officer.
  • The Integrity of Joseph Chambers

    2022

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    An insurance salesman, hoping to prove his survivalist skills to his family, irresponsibly goes hunting alone. But he isn't prepared for what lies ahead. Writer/director Robert Machoian's drama, starring Clayne Crawford and Jordana Brewster
