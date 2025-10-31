Ad

  • Letter to Brezhnev

    1985

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Comedy starring Alfred Molina, Peter Firth, Margi Clarke and Alexandra Pigg. Teresa works in a frozen chicken factory, and her best friend, Elaine, is on the dole. To escape their dreary daily lives, the two girls decide to paint the town red. During their night out, the Liverpudlian lasses meet two Russian sailors in a disco and Elaine falls in love.
  • Petite Maman

    2021

    Fantasy

    Drama

    U

    Fantasy drama starring Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz. Eight-year-old Nelly joins her mother, Marion, in cleaning out the rural home of her recently deceased grandmother. When Nelly wanders into the woods, she befriends another child, also called Marion, and soon realises that they share a bond that transcends time.
  • Love, Simon

    2018

    Comedy

    Romance

    12

    Coming-of-age comedy drama about a secretly gay high-school student who begins to fall for an anonymous classmate after exchanging emails with the boy, known as 'Blue'. While trying to discover Blue's identity, Simon must also find himself. Starring Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel
  • Benediction

    2021

    Drama

    Romance

    12A

    Biographical drama starring Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi. Young British poet Siegfried Sassoon is decorated for his combat in the First World War, but while convalescing in 1917, he decides to take a stand against the conflict. After the war, he enjoys a career at the forefront of the country's literary scene while his personal life grows ever more turbulent. Later in life, a brooding Sassoon attempts to achieve salvation.
  • Frankenstein

    2025

    Drama

    Fantasy

    15

    A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.
  • Far from the Madding Crowd

    1967

    Drama

    Romance

    U

    Period romantic drama adapted from the novel by Thomas Hardy, starring Julie Christie, Terence Stamp, Peter Finch and Alan Bates. Rural England in the late 19th century: Bathsheba Everdene is a captivating and headstrong young woman who inherits her uncle's farm and has a profound effect on the three men in her life - the dashing Sergeant Troy, the rich and ageing William Boldwood and the ever-faithful shepherd Gabriel Oak.
  • Star Wars Episode IV: a New Hope

    1977

    Action

    Adventure

    U

    Sci-fi fantasy adventure starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. In a galaxy far, far away, Princess Leia is captured by Darth Vader while trying to steal the plans of the evil Empire's new secret weapon. Meanwhile, on the desert planet of Tatooine, young Luke Skywalker discovers her plight and, in the company of two robots and former Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, sets off to rescue her.
  • The Mercy

    2017

    Action

    Adventure

    12A

    Drama based on a true story, starring Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz. In October 1968, amateur yachtsman Donald Crowhurst sets out on a round-the-world race. But the event proves more difficult than Crowhurst has anticipated, and with the threat of failure looming, his mental health declines.
  • La La Land

    2016

    Music

    Musical

    12

    Romantic musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. In Los Angeles, the showbiz capital of the world, pianist Sebastian and actress Mia endure an endless cycle of bar-room gigs and auditions in the hope they can turn their ambitions into a professional career. The pair meet and fall in love, but the path to making all their dreams come true is no simple affair.
  • 1917

    2019

    War

    Drama

    15

    First World War drama starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. Two young British corporals are tasked with delivering an urgent warning about an enemy ambush to a battalion further along the Western Front. The quickest way to do this is to go over the top, through the abandoned German trenches and across the French countryside - but they soon run into peril and face an increasingly fraught race against time...
See more Films of the Week: 3–9 November
