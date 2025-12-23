Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras and co-director Mark Obenhaus gain the trust of Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh for an eye-opening portrait of the pursuit of truth at all costs in an era of widely touted 'fake news'. Incorporating archive footage and a revealing in-person interview with Hersh, Cover-Up traces the reporter's endless quest for answers and justice. The film recalls his work on the Watergate scandal for The New York Times, his courageous exposure of the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War and evidence of torture at Abu Ghraib prison. Hersh provides access to his personal notes (and steadfastly protects his sources) to demonstrate his tenacity under fire and an insatiable public interest in transgressions of power