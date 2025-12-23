Ad

  • Cover-Up

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Arts and culture

    15

    Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras and co-director Mark Obenhaus gain the trust of Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh for an eye-opening portrait of the pursuit of truth at all costs in an era of widely touted 'fake news'. Incorporating archive footage and a revealing in-person interview with Hersh, Cover-Up traces the reporter's endless quest for answers and justice. The film recalls his work on the Watergate scandal for The New York Times, his courageous exposure of the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War and evidence of torture at Abu Ghraib prison. Hersh provides access to his personal notes (and steadfastly protects his sources) to demonstrate his tenacity under fire and an insatiable public interest in transgressions of power
  • Face/Off

    1997

    Action

    Crime/detective

    18

    John Woo's action thriller, starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage. Terrorist Castor Troy is apprehended after an FBI operation, but in his coma-ridden state is unable to divulge the whereabouts of a bomb that is primed to blow up Los Angeles. With the clock ticking, Detective Sean Archer undertakes a face-transplant operation in order to impersonate Troy and locate the device. But things take a turn for the worse when Troy regains consciousness, steals Archer's face and assumes the lawman's identity.
  • The Phoenician Scheme

    2025

    Comedy

    Action

    15

    Wealthy businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins. Writer/director Wes Anderson's comedy, starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera
  • The Croods 2: a New Age

    2020

    Animation

    Action

    U

    Animated comedy adventure sequel featuring the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. When Grug, Ugga and their family set out to find a new home, they discover an idyllic area on the other side of a wall. However, the land is owned by the Bettermans, a brood who appear superior to the Croods in every way, and who soon set their own sinister plans in motion.
  • West Side Story

    1961

    Music

    Musical

    PG

    Film version of the classic musical with songs by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer. Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is updated to late-1950s New York where two rival gangs, the American "Jets" and the Puerto Rican "Sharks" are preparing for confrontation. The tension is heightened when Maria, the sister of "Sharks" leader Bernardo, falls in love with a former "Jet", Tony.
  • The Lady Eve

    1941

    Comedy

    Romance

    U

    Classic screwball comedy starring Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda.Working the cruise liners, beautiful trickster Jean Harrington believes that the highly eligible Charles Pike is there for the taking. If she plays her cards right.
  • Sabrina

    1954

    Comedy

    Romance

    PG

    Romantic comedy starring Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn and William Holden. Heartbroken Sabrina, daughter of the chauffeur to a wealthy family, is sent to France after falling for eligible bachelor David Larrabee. She returns a changed woman but will she be luckier in love second time around?
  • Ben-Hur

    1959

    Drama

    Action

    PG

    Classic period epic starring Charlton Heston. Wealthy prince Judah Ben-Hur sets himself up against the tyranny of his Roman masters at the time of Christ, and is condemned to almost certain death as a galley slave by his childhood friend Messala. But the two men are fated to meet again.
  • LA Confidential

    1997

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    18

    Oscar-winning crime drama based on the novel by James Ellroy, starring Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Kim Basinger. Three detectives become embroiled in a labyrinth of corruption, intrigue and murder involving a prostitute and the editor of a sleazy magazine.
  • Stand by Me

    1986

    Drama

    Action

    15

    Coming-of-age drama, based on a story by Stephen King, starring Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix. A writer looks back on his childhood in late-1950s Oregon, in particular the time when he and his friends set out to find the corpse of a boy believed to have been hit by a train.
