Period comedy drama starring Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa. Paul Hunham, the crotchety classics teacher at a boys' boarding school, is tasked with supervising the students who have been forced to stay on campus during the Christmas break. Four of the lads are soon whisked off for a skiing trip, leaving Paul and his colleague, cafeteria manager Mary, with just one remaining charge: Angus Tully, who wants nothing more than to run away.