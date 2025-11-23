Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Train Dreams

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    12A

    Hard-working logger Robert Grainier falls deliriously in love with Gladys and they build a cabin in Bonners Ferry with breathtaking views of the surrounding water and trees. He leaves for weeks at a time to fell trees for railroad companies. A horrific injustice shakes Robert to his core
  • Drop

    2025

    Thriller

    Drama

    15

    A widowed mother's first date in years takes a chilling turn when she's bombarded with anonymous threatening phone messages during their dinner, leaving her questioning if her charming suitor is behind the harassment. Director Christopher Landon's thriller, starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar
  • The Holdovers

    2023

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Period comedy drama starring Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa. Paul Hunham, the crotchety classics teacher at a boys' boarding school, is tasked with supervising the students who have been forced to stay on campus during the Christmas break. Four of the lads are soon whisked off for a skiing trip, leaving Paul and his colleague, cafeteria manager Mary, with just one remaining charge: Angus Tully, who wants nothing more than to run away.
  • Chopper

    2000

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    18

    Biographical crime drama starring Eric Bana as Mark "Chopper" Read, the notoriously violent Australian hoodlum who became a bestselling author.
  • Enemy Mine

    1985

    Sci-fi

    Action

    PG

    Sci-fi fantasy starring Dennis Quaid and Louis Gossett Jr. In the distant future, the population of Earth is at war with the reptilian Draconians. Two pilots, one from each side, crash-land on a desolate planet after a battle in space. To ensure their survival, they have to overcome the hostility they feel towards each other.
  • Quartet

    2012

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Comedy drama based on Ronald Harwood's play, directed by Dustin Hoffman and starring Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay and Billy Connolly. At the Beecham House retirement home for opera singers, the occasion of Verdi's birthday is always marked by a special fundraising concert. But this year the arrival of one particular grande dame throws preparations into chaos as egos clash and old resentments surface.
  • Ready or Not

    2019

    Comedy

    Horror

    18

    Horror thriller starring Samara Weaving and Andie MacDowell. On her wedding night, Grace discovers her wealthy in-laws enjoy an unusual ritual: forcing her to play a deadly game of hide and seek before she can advance to the honeymoon.
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

    1968

    Action

    Family

    U

    Musical fantasy starring Dick Van Dyke. An inventor restores a clapped-out racing car with the help of his eccentric father and two children. They christen it Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and, much to their surprise, the vehicle turns out to have magical powers.
  • The Ipcress File

    1965

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    PG

    Spy thriller starring Michael Caine. Intelligence agent Harry Palmer is plunged into the shabby and treacherous world of counter-espionage as he uncovers a bizarre "brain drain" among scientists. Nobody can be trusted and nothing is what it seems.
  • Mission: Impossible - Fallout

    2018

    Action

    Thriller

    12

    Action spy thriller starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Cavill. Ethan Hunt is sent to Berlin to buy three stolen plutonium cores before a terrorist group can get a hold of them. But after a hostage crisis leads to the failure of the mission, Hunt is targeted by a CIA assassin who could derail the IMF for good.
See more Films of the Week: 24–30 November
Ad
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans with a subscription to Radio Times

Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans

Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad