Just when you thought you'd signed up to all the streaming services you need, along came Apple TV to shake things up with its impressive catalogue of original titles, blockbuster movies and Emmy-nominated series.

The platform has come a long way since it launched back in 2019, with shows such as Masters of the Air, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Slow Horses and Severance all attracting the attention of TV lovers across the globe – and if you've recently subscribed to the streamer and want to know what you should be tuning in to, then you've come to the right place.