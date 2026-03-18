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You’ve always kept a straight face as the deadpan Philomena Cunk. Did you draw on that experience?

Yeah, I thought, “Look, I’ve had loads of training here.” It’s not just when you’re talking to the experts where you have to keep a straight face, it’s for the whole shoot, whatever happens. So I went in there thinking, “This is going to be easy.” But it wasn’t!

What makes you laugh the most in real life?

People falling over and hurting themselves. There’s nothing funnier than that.

Have you ever done a gig where no one laughed?

I did stand-up for nearly 10 years and you have to get used to being on stage and having people just staring at you. It really helps on this show if you’ve had a stand-up background, and you’ve been forced to stand in front of people in silence. I quite like an awkward silence now. I sort of revel in it.

What’s the most you’ve ever laughed?

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I once wet myself on stage when I was doing a play. It was Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward – I was playing the maid, and when I brought in the breakfast someone had put a little face on the fried egg. I saw the other actor do a double take, and I had to leave the stage. I was threatened with the sack, but that made me want to laugh even more. Every night, even though the face wasn’t on the egg, I still wanted to laugh, because it’s like Pavlov’s dog…