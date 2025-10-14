I thought it would be rather interesting. Sheila was huge for me. I’d worked in theatre for 20 years and the only TV work I’d done was in three episodes of Coronation Street playing Mrs Chadwick.

I was a single parent worrying about what I was going to do when my little boy started school, as I wouldn’t be able to do theatre in the evenings. I’d started applying to teacher training college when someone suggested I get an agent. That’s how I got Corrie and then Brookside, and it saved my life. I owe Brookside a lot.

What was the secret to Brookside’s success?

It was different, and relevant to people’s lives. Although [conservative activist] Mary Whitehouse went berserk in the beginning because of the swearing! All of us were learning on the job, and that excitement transferred to the screen, you felt the commitment and love for it.

Is it nice to be reunite with Ricky Tomlinson?

Ricky and I have chemistry and history, obviously, because after Brookside we did The Royle Family. I remember Caroline Aherne telling us we were going to be her mum and dad, she loved Bobby and Sheila and wanted to bring us back together.

I love Ricky, but we work very differently, he calls me “the classical actress” just because I went to drama school!

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston as Bobby and Sheila Grant in Brookside. Getty

Ricky Tomlinson

played Bobby Grant 1982–1988

How did you get the part of Bobby?

When Brookside was getting started in 1982, I hadn’t long been out of prison and had only done one TV job, a BBC Play for Today called United Kingdom.

Andy Lynch, one of the original Brookside writers, was watching me in that and picked up the phone to Phil Redmond and said: “I’ve just found Bobby”. That’s how it happened — I got the job. It was all so brand new to me but I took to it like a duck to water.

Why do people remember Brookside so fondly after all these years?

Because I think they can relate to it, simple as that. It was groundbreaking.

Did you ever think you’d play Bobby Grant again?

I never thought it would happen, but when they said they were doing something that would mean more work for actors and publicity for Liverpool — because I’m a freeman of the city and take that very seriously — I didn’t hesitate. I told them: “Just tell me where and when you want me and I’ll be there!”

If Brookside was to return full-time after this one-off special, would you consider being part of it?

I would certainly think about it. I do other stuff and have got grandchildren now so I spend a lot of time with them. I’ve just done my first children’s book called Maggie & Jack and the Rusty Key, named after two of my grandkids.

It would be a big commitment if Brookie came back full-time, but I’d seriously consider it, because it was very good to me and to the city of Liverpool.

Ad

The Hollyoaks 30th anniversary episodes are at 7.00pm Monday to Wednesday on E4, with the Brookside crossover episode on Wednesday