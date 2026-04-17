Ad

Showing 1 to 5 of 5 results

  • Alex Horne

    What TV and film titles make the host of Taskmaster laugh?

  • Noah Wyle

    The Emmy-winning actor and star of acclaimed new HBO drama The Pitt reveals his favourites from the worlds of film and TV

  • Michael Patrick King

    The showrunner behind the likes of Sex and the City and The Comeback shares his favourites films and TV shows

  • Roisin Conaty

    The co-host of LOL: Last One Laughing UK reveals her favourite film and TV comedies

See more Celebrity Top 10 Picks

Authors

Radio Times Staff
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad