The 2026 Bafta Games Awards take place on Friday and will be streamed on the Bafta's YouTube and Twitch channels from 7.15pm.

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In the UK, nine out of 10 people under the age of 18 play video games, according to the trade body the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment. As they crook their necks over their consoles or tablets, their faces glow with flashing colours and their minds come alive with exciting possibilities.

However, two thirds of parents have spoken to their children about the amount of time they spend playing video games, while nine out of 10 have felt the need to set up at least one form of parental control. “I think it’s completely understandable for parents to feel anxious, because it can look like your kid is just wasting time or getting addicted,” says psychiatrist Dr Alok Kanojia, author of How to Raise a Healthy Gamer. “One of the biggest misconceptions is that gaming is just entertainment. For a lot of kids, it’s meeting important psychological needs – things like identity, achievement and connection.”

“Gaming can do some good things,” agrees Dr Kaitlyn Regehr, associate professor in digital humanities at University College London and author of Smartphone Nation. “It can be a tool for developing problem-solving and fine motor skills. What we want to be aware of is age-appropriate games, and where children can be exposed to adult themes.” She recommends checking the age rating for each game, or visiting the website AskAboutGames.com to learn more about what your children are playing.

Dr Kanojia agrees that knowledge is power: “I’d really encourage parents to shift from control to understanding. Instead of asking, ‘How do I stop this?’ ask, ‘What is my child getting from this?’”

Other practical tips they share for parents include getting involved yourself to keep a better eye on what is going on, as well as making a “family agreement” on how many hours spent gaming is appropriate. Parents should also consider the quality of the games being played, rather than simply focusing on the quantity of hours spent. Watch out for games that share your location, games that connect young players with adults they don’t know, and games with addictive mechanisms like “come back tomorrow for more jewels”.

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While American-owned platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft dominate the play time of youngsters, there are UK-based developers creating fun for our little ones. In fact, two charmingly esoteric British-made kids games – PowerWash Simulator 2 and Two Point Museum – have been nominated in the family category at this year’s Bafta Games Awards.