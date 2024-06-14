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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Pale Mountains

    2024

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    Thriller set in a town on Italy's German border, where a serial killer is targetting German-speaking residents. A police inspector who lost a leg in the murderer's previous reign of terror resolves to bring him to justice this time. In Italian and German
  • A French Case

    2021

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    Fact-based crime drama about the murder of a four-year-old boy whose body was found in the Vologne River and the mysterious threats sent to his family. In French
  • Arctic Circle

    2018

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Finnish crime drama, starring Iina Kuustonen
  • Astrid: Murder in Paris

    2019

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    A brilliant, young autistic detective investigates murder cases on the streets of Paris in a French drama starring Sara Mortensen and Lola Dewaere.
  • Carmen Curlers

    2022

    Drama

    Stylish Danish period drama from Walter Presents inspired by real events. In 1963, businessman Axel Byvang invests in an obscure invention. Will it spark to life or curl up into nothing?
  • Seaside Hotel

    2013

    Drama

    Romance

    Danish drama from Walter Presents set in the 1920s and 1930s. Wealthy guests, and not-so-wealthy staff and locals, make an annual hotbed of intrigue at a luxury seaside hotel.
  • Inspector Gerri

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Italian psychological crime drama from Walter Presents. Troubled Inspector Gerri mixes intuition with rule breaking to solve cases. Can he investigate his own past which haunts him?
  • R.I.P. Henry

    2023

    Drama

    Lifestyle

    Henry Johnsen embarks on a secret quest to cure his incurable brain tumour while he retains his usual air of superiority. Norwegian drama, starring Mads Ousdal and Julie Agnete Vang
  • The Twelve - Cinderella Murder

    Drama

    From Walter Presents comes an intense and richly characterised Belgian courtroom drama series about the juries on sensational murder trials
  • What Pauline Is Not Telling You

    2022

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Pauline regains her freedom when her husband dies, but her silence about the event places her under suspicion.
See more Best Walter Presents dramas on Channel 4
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