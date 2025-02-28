Released in September 2021, South Korean survival thriller Squid Game became a global sensation and surpassed Bridgerton as the most watched drama series on Netflix. To whet appetites for a second helping in 2024, 456 real players vie for a life-changing prize of $4.56 million by taking part in a spin-off competition series including many of the same nail-biting challenges as the dystopian fiction. Squid Game: The Challenge fits contestants with a black squib that explodes if they are eliminated from one of the physically and mentally gruelling games such as daredevil sprint Red Light, Green Light. To survive each round, players will have to forge alliances and mastermind cunning strategies that target fierce rivals