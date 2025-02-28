Ad

  • Cheat: Unfinished Business

    2025

    Romance

    Entertainment

    Amanda Holden and professional matchmaker Paul C Brunson witness the fireworks when former cheaters reconnect with their exes to dissect the betrayals
  • Below Deck

    2013

    Documentary and factual

    Reality

    15

    Reality show. A group of young crew members are required to meet the ever-changing needs of demanding wealthy passengers aboard privately owned luxury yachts during the charter season.
  • Celebrity Bear Hunt

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    12

    Twelve celebrities head into Costa Rican jungle to pit their wits against survival expert Bear Grylls in a competition series hosted by Holly Willoughby
  • Love Is Blind

    2020

    Entertainment

    Reality

    15

    Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa host an unconventional dating show, which keeps lovelorn contestants hidden from each other until they are ready to go down on bended knee and propose.
  • Outlast

    2023

    Entertainment

    Action

    12

    Sixteen self-confessed lone wolves are abandoned in the Alaskan wilderness to fend for themselves in a reality competition series.
  • Physical: 100

    2023

    Entertainment

    Game show

    12

    A South Korean reality series pits 100 hundred contestants in top physical shape against each other in a series of grueling challenges.
  • Queer Eye

    2018

    Entertainment

    Reality

    12

    A five-strong team of gay men dispenses advice on fashion, food, wine and culture to chosen heroes, empowering each week's guest to seize control of their life.
  • Selling Sunset

    2019

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    PG

    Reality TV series that follows the elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group, in the Los Angeles area, as they navigate their personal and professional lives. With Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Chrishell Stause
  • Squid Game: The Challenge

    2023

    Entertainment

    Game show

    12

    Released in September 2021, South Korean survival thriller Squid Game became a global sensation and surpassed Bridgerton as the most watched drama series on Netflix. To whet appetites for a second helping in 2024, 456 real players vie for a life-changing prize of $4.56 million by taking part in a spin-off competition series including many of the same nail-biting challenges as the dystopian fiction. Squid Game: The Challenge fits contestants with a black squib that explodes if they are eliminated from one of the physically and mentally gruelling games such as daredevil sprint Red Light, Green Light. To survive each round, players will have to forge alliances and mastermind cunning strategies that target fierce rivals
