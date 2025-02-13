Best Oscar films on Apple TV
- Causeway
2022
Drama
15Jennifer Lawrence stars as Lynsey, a soldier struggling to adjust back home in New Orleans following a traumatic injury. When she meets local mechanic James (Brian Tyree Henry), the pair begin to forge an unexpected bond.
- CODA
2021
Drama
Comedy
12AOscar-winning comedy drama starring Emilia Jones. Ruby is in her senior year at high school, with her whole life ahead of her. However, she is also the sole hearing child of deaf adults, and her spare time is spent helping with the family fishing business. Ruby's priorities begin to change when she joins the school choir, leading to an important life decision affecting her loved ones and her own future happiness.
- Killers of the Flower Moon
2023
Documentary and factual
Romance
15Epic historical crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. In 1920s Oklahoma, the discovery of oil on Osage land has made its inhabitants extremely wealthy - and attracted the unwelcome attention of greedy white interlopers. A series of murders sends shock waves through the community, prompting the arrival of an FBI agent to investigate.
- Napoleon
2023
Romance
War
15Biographical war drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. In 1793, Napoleon Bonaparte witnesses the guillotining of Marie Antoinette and begins to rise through France's military ranks as a strategist and leader. As he accrues power, he meets aristocratic widow Josephine, and the two begin a passionate, volatile relationship.
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
2021
Drama
Romance
15Shakespearean tragedy starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. War hero Macbeth, Thane of Glamis, encounters three witches who predict he will soon become Thane of Cawdor, then King of Scotland. When the first prophecy comes true, Macbeth and his wife concoct a treasonous plot that will have far-reaching and bloody consequences.
- Wolfwalkers
2020
Drama
Animation
PGAnimated fantasy featuring the voices of Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker and Sean Bean. Robyn, tomboy daughter of English hunter Bill, moves to Kilkenny where her father is tasked with exterminating the local wolves. Robyn is keen to join in, until she befriends two mysterious "wolfwalkers", Moll and Mebh, and has her own surprising encounter with a magical wolf, prompting her to view the world through very different eyes.