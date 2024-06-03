Best films on Disney+
- A Complete Unknown
2024
Romance
Drama
Music
15
Biographical drama starring Timothée Chalamet. Bob Dylan arrives in New York in 1961, hoping to meet his hero, ailing folk musician Woody Guthrie, and to carve his own path as a singer/songwriter. Over the next few years, Dylan begins to chafe against the confines of the folk community, threatening to alienate his peers and mentors.Read more
- A Real Pain
2024
Comedy
Drama
15
Comedy drama starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. Cousins David and Benji have grown apart in recent years, with their lives going in dramatically different directions. The pair reunite for a trip to their ancestral home in Poland, where they aim to connect with their Jewish heritage and honour their late grandmother. However, the tour stirs up strong emotions that threaten to bubble over.Read more
- Clueless
1995
Drama
Comedy
Romance
12A
Romantic comedy updating Jane Austen's <em>Emma</em> to the present day, starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd. Cher and her best friend Dionne are going on 16 and know everything about being gorgeous, popular, and always in vogue. But everything changes when Tai, a new transfer student, arrives. She is, in a word, "clueless", and Cher sees it as her mission in life to give Tai a complete makeover.Read more
- Moana 2
2024
Animation
Children's
Drama
Action
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Arts and culture
PG
Animated adventure comedy featuring the voices of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. Moana discovers that her home and community may be in danger if she cannot find and raise the lost island Motufetu. Joined by a ragtag crew of friends, she sets off across the South Pacific to save the day - but peril lies ahead.Read more
- Ocean with David Attenborough
2025
Documentary and factual
Nature
PG
David Attenborough draws on a lifetime of experience to reveal Earth's most spectacular underwater habitats, showing that we're in the greatest age of Ocean discovery and highlighting its vital importance. While exposing the Ocean's biggest challenges, Attenborough's message is one of hope: the opportunity for marine life recovery on an unprecedented scale is within reach.Read more
- Predator: Killer of Killers
2025
Drama
Animation
Sci-fi
Thriller
Action
15
In 2022, director Dan Trachtenberg reinvigorated the Predator franchise with the bloodthirsty survival thriller Prey set in 18th-century North America. He co-directs an animated sci-fi adventure with screenwriter Micho Robert Rutare, which tracks the history of the Predators through three different periods in human history. A Viking raider (Lindsay LaVanchy) and her young son are on a quest for revenge when they cross paths with the fearsome otherworldly hunter. A ninja (Louis Ozawa Changchien) in feudal Japan wields his sword against the alien adversary as he battles for succession with his brother and a Second World War pilot (Rick Gonzalez) warns comrades that their enemy isn't just the Nazis but something from another planetRead more
- Sally
2025
Documentary and factual
News and current affairs
Drama
History
Romance
12
On June 18, 1983, astronaut Sally Ride made history when the Space Shuttle Challenger lifted off from Kennedy Space Center and she became the first American woman to fly in space. She was part of a five-strong crew comprising commander Robert L Crippen, pilot Frederick H Hauck and mission specialists John M Fabian and Norman E Thagard. Sally was also carrying a secret into space which necessitated huge sacrifices back on terra firma. A feature-length documentary directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini relives this historic moment through the eyes of Sally's life partner, Tam O'ShaughnessyRead more
- Snow White
2024
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romance
Drama
Music
Action
Arts and culture
PG
Disney's 'Snow White' is a vibrant live-action musical reimagining of Walt Disney's groundbreaking full-length animated classic. Experience the timeless adventure as Snow White journeys into magical woods to escape her stepmother, the Evil Queen, and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom and bring kindness to the land. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewersRead more
- Thunderbolts*
2025
Drama
Action
Crime/detective
Fantasy
Sci-fi
12
Ensnared in a deadly trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes embarks on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their past. Superhero adventure, with Florence Pugh and Sebastian StanRead more