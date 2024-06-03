In 2022, director Dan Trachtenberg reinvigorated the Predator franchise with the bloodthirsty survival thriller Prey set in 18th-century North America. He co-directs an animated sci-fi adventure with screenwriter Micho Robert Rutare, which tracks the history of the Predators through three different periods in human history. A Viking raider (Lindsay LaVanchy) and her young son are on a quest for revenge when they cross paths with the fearsome otherworldly hunter. A ninja (Louis Ozawa Changchien) in feudal Japan wields his sword against the alien adversary as he battles for succession with his brother and a Second World War pilot (Rick Gonzalez) warns comrades that their enemy isn't just the Nazis but something from another planet