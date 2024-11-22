Best films on Apple TV+
- Bono: Stories of Surrender
2025
Arts and culture
Music
15Documentary presenting an evening from the U2 frontman's 2022-23 one-man stage tour. Bono reads extracts from his memoir, Surrender, and performs stripped-down versions of classic U2 songs including Vertigo, City of Blinding Lights and Sunday Bloody Sunday.
- CODA
2021
Drama
Comedy
12AOscar-winning comedy drama starring Emilia Jones. Ruby is in her senior year at high school, with her whole life ahead of her. However, she is also the sole hearing child of deaf adults, and her spare time is spent helping with the family fishing business. Ruby's priorities begin to change when she joins the school choir, leading to an important life decision affecting her loved ones and her own future happiness.
- Fly Me to the Moon
2024
Comedy
Romance
12ARomantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. In 1968, as the Space Race gathers pace, marketing specialist Kelly Jones is brought in to smooth out Nasa's public image and quickly clashes with director Cole Davis. When Jones is informed that a fake Moon landing needs to be filmed in case the real Apollo 11 mission goes awry, the ensuing production causes Kelly to worry about the long-term ramifications of the deception.
- Fountain of Youth
2025
Action
Fantasy
12AFantasy adventure starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. Art thief Luke Purdue steals a painting from the museum where his sister works. He admits that he is collecting clues to mount a search for the fabled Fountain of Youth and invites her to join his team. But another group is in the hunt, and the prize is worth killing for.
- Killers of the Flower Moon
2023
Documentary and factual
Romance
15Epic historical crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. In 1920s Oklahoma, the discovery of oil on Osage land has made its inhabitants extremely wealthy - and attracted the unwelcome attention of greedy white interlopers. A series of murders sends shock waves through the community, prompting the arrival of an FBI agent to investigate.
- The Lost Bus
2025
Drama
Action
15On November 8, 2018, equipment of the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) kindles an inferno that quickly spreads through California, fuelled by relentless 80mph winds. Cal Fire Battalion Chief Ray Martinez (Yul Vazquez) marshals brave crews in response but they are outmanoeuvred by a voracious, fiery force that devours everything in its path. Embattled bus driver Kevin McKay (Matthew McConaughey) answers a call from his dispatcher Ruby (Ashlie Atkinson) to collect 23 stricken students from Ponderosa Elementary and ferry the children to safety. Mild-mannered teacher Mary Ludwig (America Ferrera) comes along for the white-knuckle ride through swirling embers and acrid, choking smoke
- Tetris
2023
Drama
History
15Thriller based on a 1980s true story starring Taron Egerton. Video-game designer Henk Rogers is instantly captivated when he chances upon the new Soviet-invented video game Tetris. His ambition to secure worldwide distribution rights takes him to Moscow, where he will need to see off ruthless competitors, charm the game's creator and navigate murky KGB manoeuvrings in order to realise his dream.
- The Gorge
2025
Action
Horror
15Former US Marine and scout sniper Levi accepts a covert mission from high-ranking government operative Bartholomew to travel to an undisclosed European location and protect the western flank of a mysterious fog-shrouded gorge. Levi's predecessor, Royal Marines Commando JD, discloses the chasm contains strange creatures known as the Hollow Men that will attempt to escape by scaling the cliff walls and must be stopped at all costs. Contact with the eastern tower is strictly forbidden. Lithuanian assassin Drasa begins her year-long assignment on the same day as Levi on the eastern wall and she flouts rules to strike up a long-distance flirtation with him using binoculars and a whiteboard. As seasons pass, love blossoms but denizens of the deep are waiting for their chance to storm the battlements
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
2021
Drama
Romance
15Shakespearean tragedy starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. War hero Macbeth, Thane of Glamis, encounters three witches who predict he will soon become Thane of Cawdor, then King of Scotland. When the first prophecy comes true, Macbeth and his wife concoct a treasonous plot that will have far-reaching and bloody consequences.
- Wolfwalkers
2020
Drama
Animation
PGAnimated fantasy featuring the voices of Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker and Sean Bean. Robyn, tomboy daughter of English hunter Bill, moves to Kilkenny where her father is tasked with exterminating the local wolves. Robyn is keen to join in, until she befriends two mysterious "wolfwalkers", Moll and Mebh, and has her own surprising encounter with a magical wolf, prompting her to view the world through very different eyes.