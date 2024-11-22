Former US Marine and scout sniper Levi accepts a covert mission from high-ranking government operative Bartholomew to travel to an undisclosed European location and protect the western flank of a mysterious fog-shrouded gorge. Levi's predecessor, Royal Marines Commando JD, discloses the chasm contains strange creatures known as the Hollow Men that will attempt to escape by scaling the cliff walls and must be stopped at all costs. Contact with the eastern tower is strictly forbidden. Lithuanian assassin Drasa begins her year-long assignment on the same day as Levi on the eastern wall and she flouts rules to strike up a long-distance flirtation with him using binoculars and a whiteboard. As seasons pass, love blossoms but denizens of the deep are waiting for their chance to storm the battlements