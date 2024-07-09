Ad

  • The Moonies: Married To The Cult

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    15

    The Unification Church, better known as the 'Moonies', promised peace and unity through matchmaking and spectacular mass weddings. But behind the smiles lay a darker reality: billions in global assets, families torn apart, and cult-like control. Now former insiders dare to speak out, including Reverend Moon's illegitimate son Sam, telling his shocking story for the first time
  • The Orkney Assassin: Murder in the Isles

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    15

    Featuring powerful new testimony, this twist-filled true crime documentary explores one of Scotland's most controversial cases.
  • Clarkson's Farm

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Comedy

    Jeremy is taking on his most ambitious project yet, setting out to buy a pub that will reignite his Farm to Fork restaurant vision. But the road to becoming a landlord isn’t exactly straightforward, and with new faces, new livestock and new machinery arriving at the farm, life at Diddly Squat is busier than ever.
  • 007: Road To A Million

    2023

    Entertainment

    Action

    12

    As the hunt for the next James Bond to replace Daniel Craig continues, 18 everyday people are given the opportunity to live like 007 in a daredevil new reality series produced by the makers of the film franchise. The nine pairs including a married couple in search of adventure, retired police officers and A&E nurses compete for chance to win £1,000,000 by completing gruelling challenges and answering questions set by a Machiavellian mastermind known as The Controller (Brian Cox). One wrong answer removes a team from the game as the series globetrots like Bond from rugged Scottish Highlands and the Chilean desert to the canals of Venice and sun-kissed coast of Jamaica. Only the bravest and most knowledgeable contestants will reach the final episode shaken with fear but not stirred
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan: the Edge of Everything

    2023

    Documentary and factual

    Sport

    15

    In 2021, Ronnie O'Sullivan decided to allow total access to his life, opening the doors to his personal life & remarkable cast of characters as he considered life beyond snooker. Facing the end of a wildly successful but turbulent career, the snooker legend found himself on the verge of a career-defining tournament to win the snooker World Championship for a record 7th time
  • 99 Season 1

    2024

    Sport

    Documentary and factual

    1999 was a year of groundbreaking success for England’s biggest and most powerful football club, Manchester United. Despite dominating domestic football during the 90s, manager Alex Ferguson was yet to restore Manchester United’s European glory when in 1999, glory arrived in an unprecedented fashion.
  • Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

    2023

    Documentary and factual

    Romance

    15

    A three-part docuseries directed by Emmy winner Marina Zenovich follows journalist Alice Hines as she investigates the Twin Flames Universe founded by Jeff and Shaleia Divine. This online community inspires an obsessive following, encouraging members to pay thousands of dollars for expert guidance that will lead to their soulmate, or twin flame. Hines interviews former Twin Flames Universe members about their experiences and families of current acolytes to deduce if she has stumbled upon a new approach to dating, an internet cult or something more sinister
  • Federer: Twelve Final Days

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    Sport

    12A

    Tennis documentary. Beginning with the announcement of Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer's imminent retirement, cameras follow the last 12 days of his career until his final doubles game, playing alongside Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup. Contributors to the film include Federer's family members, including wife Mirka, as well as contemporaries and former rivals such as Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
  • I Am Celine Dion

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    Music

    12A

    Documentary. The superstar Canadian singer discusses her life and her deep connection to music, and opens up about the rare neurological disorder that, in 2022, cast doubt on her ever performing again.
