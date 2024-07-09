As the hunt for the next James Bond to replace Daniel Craig continues, 18 everyday people are given the opportunity to live like 007 in a daredevil new reality series produced by the makers of the film franchise. The nine pairs including a married couple in search of adventure, retired police officers and A&E nurses compete for chance to win £1,000,000 by completing gruelling challenges and answering questions set by a Machiavellian mastermind known as The Controller (Brian Cox). One wrong answer removes a team from the game as the series globetrots like Bond from rugged Scottish Highlands and the Chilean desert to the canals of Venice and sun-kissed coast of Jamaica. Only the bravest and most knowledgeable contestants will reach the final episode shaken with fear but not stirred