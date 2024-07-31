Best dramas on Paramount+
- Playing Gracie Darling
2025
Drama
MysteryWhen Joni's best friend Gracie vanished at 14 during a séance, it haunted her. 27 years on, kids play a sinister game reenacting it until another girl goes missing. To uncover the truth, Joni must face her fears about that fateful night.
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3
2025
Drama
Sci-fiIn season three, Captain Pike's crew faces the aftermath of their Gorn encounter.
- Wild Cards
2024
Drama
ComedyDetective Cole Ellis lives on a boat with his cat and is by-the-book when it comes to dispensing justice. When an investigation goes wrong, Cole is demoted but he is offered one chance at redemption by working with seasoned con woman Max Mitchell, who is on probation. She can stay out of prison and impress police chief Patrick Li by cracking tricky cases with Cole
- MobLand
2025
Thriller
DramaStreet-smart fixer Harry Da Souza is caught in the crossfire between two warring crime families, who will stop at nothing to seize power
- The Agency
2024
Thriller
DramaCovert CIA agent Martian is ordered to abandon his undercover assignment and return to London where reality bites hard. Espionage thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Jodie Turner-Smith
- Landman
2024
Drama
Western
15Roughnecks and billionaires compete for supremacy and profits in the oil rig fields of West Texas. Cutthroat drama starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter and Jacob Lofland
- Yellowjackets Season 1
2021
Horror
MysteryWildly talented high school girls' soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over.
- Dexter: Original Sin
2024
Thriller
Drama
15Prequel to the crime drama Dexter following the title character on his journey to becoming a serial killer. Starring Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater and narrated by Michael C Hall
- 1923
2022
Drama
Romance
18Pandemics and a historic drought thwart the ambitions of a new generation of the powerful Dutton bloodline led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren).
- Yellowstone
2018
Drama
Thriller
15Kevin Costner drama about a family who own the largest ranch in the US, under constant attack from land developers, a Native American reservation and America's first National Park.