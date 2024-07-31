Ad

  • Playing Gracie Darling

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    When Joni's best friend Gracie vanished at 14 during a séance, it haunted her. 27 years on, kids play a sinister game reenacting it until another girl goes missing. To uncover the truth, Joni must face her fears about that fateful night.
  • Wild Cards

    2024

    Drama

    Comedy

    Detective Cole Ellis lives on a boat with his cat and is by-the-book when it comes to dispensing justice. When an investigation goes wrong, Cole is demoted but he is offered one chance at redemption by working with seasoned con woman Max Mitchell, who is on probation. She can stay out of prison and impress police chief Patrick Li by cracking tricky cases with Cole
  • MobLand

    2025

    Thriller

    Drama

    Street-smart fixer Harry Da Souza is caught in the crossfire between two warring crime families, who will stop at nothing to seize power
  • The Agency

    2024

    Thriller

    Drama

    Covert CIA agent Martian is ordered to abandon his undercover assignment and return to London where reality bites hard. Espionage thriller starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Jodie Turner-Smith
  • Landman

    2024

    Drama

    Western

    15

    Roughnecks and billionaires compete for supremacy and profits in the oil rig fields of West Texas. Cutthroat drama starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter and Jacob Lofland
  • Yellowjackets Season 1

    2021

    Horror

    Mystery

    Wildly talented high school girls' soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over.
  • Dexter: Original Sin

    2024

    Thriller

    Drama

    15

    Prequel to the crime drama Dexter following the title character on his journey to becoming a serial killer. Starring Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater and narrated by Michael C Hall
  • 1923

    2022

    Drama

    Romance

    18

    Pandemics and a historic drought thwart the ambitions of a new generation of the powerful Dutton bloodline led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren).
  • Yellowstone

    2018

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    Kevin Costner drama about a family who own the largest ranch in the US, under constant attack from land developers, a Native American reservation and America's first National Park.
