Best dramas on Netflix
HostageWhen the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?
UntamedEric Bana headlines a gripping six-part mystery thriller created by Elle Smith and Mark L Smith, screenwriter of The Revenant. Kyle Turner (Bana), an Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service, spearheads a murder investigation after a brutalised body is discovered in Yosemite National Park. He is accompanied by rookie park ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), who has begrudgingly traded the bustling streets of Los Angeles for the wilds of the Sierra Nevada mountains. The unlikely duo seeks clues to the identity of a serial killer and rely on assistance from Yosemite's chief park ranger Paul Souter (Sam Neill). Dark secrets from Kyle's past lead him inexorably to the perpetrator. His only salvation may be a strong bond with his ex-wife Jill (Rosemarie DeWitt), who remarried a few years after their divorce
Squid GameHundreds of financially disadvantaged players take part in a series of twisted children's games with a life-changing cash prize for one winning contestant. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Park Hae-soo
The WaterfrontMembers of a family that controls a North Carolina fishing empire are pitted against each other in a tense eight-part drama inspired by true events, written for the screen by Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson. Patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks and is forced to hand over the reins temporarily to his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) to keep the business afloat. Rivals scent blood in the water and begin to circle the close-knit community of Havenport so Harlan resumes command. Daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) is a recovering addict, who is scarred by the loss of custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner). She attempts to atone for the past but finds herself snagged in a dangerous and complicated relationship that could tarnish the Buckleys' legacy, which spans the local fishing industry and restaurants in town
Dept. QDetective Carl Morck has few friends at work in the Edinburgh police force in a gritty eight-part investigation based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's series of books. When he is involved in a fatal shooting that costs a young officer his life, superiors consign Morck to the basement to head up a newly created task force, Department Q, to prevent any further damage to the force's reputation. Morck's team are charged with reviewing cold cases - a thankless task with a statistically low chance of success. This band of misfits includes self-doubting rookie Rose and Akram Salim. When Morck's relentless pursuit of the truth unearths new leads into the unsolved disappearance of a prominent civil servant several years ago, he seizes a second chance at professional glory aided by police therapist Dr Rachel Irving
SirensDevon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) is incredulous when her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock) sends a fruit basket to their Navy veteran father Bruce (Bill Camp) in response to devastating news that he has been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. Travelling to her sister's place of work at the lavish island estate of Cliff House, Devon is horrified to discover that her sibling is under the spell of her boss, philanthropist and animal activist Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). The cult-like retreat is financed by Michaela's billionaire husband Peter (Kevin Bacon) and attracts the creme de la creme of society, who flock to the hostess like moths to a flame. Over the course of a Labour Day weekend, Devon stages an intervention to wrestle Simone away from Michaela and her creepy acolytes including gardener Jose (Felix Solis), who is actually the shadowy head of security at Cliff House.