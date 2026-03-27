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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Pitt

    2025

    Drama

    Fast-paced medical drama chronicling the intertwined lives of staff and patients of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center during successive, physically gruelling one-hour shifts
  • The Seduction

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    A scandalous prequel to Dangerous Liaisons charts the rise to power of scheming Isabelle de Merteuil and her ambitious plan of revenge against the Vicomte de Valmont
  • Euphoria

    2019

    Drama

    18

    A group of teenagers experience the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social networks, sex, drugs, and violence.
  • The Last of Us

    2023

    Adventure

    Action

    15

    Drama set after a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection caused its victims to transform into zombie-like creatures. Starring Bella Ramsey
  • Succession

    2018

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Drama series centring on the Roy family, the owners of a global media empire who are fighting for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch.
  • The White Lotus

    2021

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Anthology drama and social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, this limited series follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of one highly transformative week.
  • The Sopranos

    1999

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    18

    Drama series. Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), an Italian-American mafia head based in New Jersey, struggles to manage his family and criminal life and confides to his psychiatrist.
  • The Wire

    2002

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    18

    Acclaimed crime drama centring on the inner-city drug scene in Baltimore, as witnessed through the eyes of the dealers and law enforcement officers. Dominic West stars.
  • Game of Thrones

    2011

    Adventure

    Fantasy

    18

    Inspired by George RR Martin's novels, the epic saga of interconnected clans, including the Lannisters and Targaryens, all fighting for control of the Iron Throne.
  • Big Little Lies

    2017

    Comedy

    Crime/detective

    15

    The lives of three American mothers unravel with deadly repercussions in a darkly comic drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.
See more Best dramas on HBO Max

Authors

Radio Times Staff
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