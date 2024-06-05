Best dramas on Disney+
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
2025
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment
- Alien: Earth
2025
In space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
- The Bear Season 4
2025
- High Potential
2024
A single mother with a brilliant mind becomes an unlikely weapon of justice for the Los Angeles Police Department in a crime drama inspired by French Belgian series HPI. Morgan (Caitlin Olson) is a cleaner for the LAPD, who spots an error in an investigation led by Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and corrects his work. Major Crimes Division chief Selena (Judy Reyes) is impressed and hires Morgan as a consultant, boosting the income she uses to care for her teenage daughter Ava (Amirah J), son Elliot (Matthew Lamb) and a toddler. Karadec is deeply sceptical about working alongside a civilian without any formal training even if Morgan boasts an IQ of 160. She resolves to prove him wrong and may find an ally in Karadec's partner Daphne (Javicia Leslie)
- A Thousand Blows
2025
Best friends Hezekiah and Alec fight for survival in Victorian London after they arrive from Jamaica and clash with experienced bare-knuckle boxer Sugar Goodson. Starring Stephen Graham, Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty and James Nelson-Joyce
- Say Nothing
2024
A deeply divided society teeters on the verge of radical violence in Northern Ireland during The Troubles in a nine-part historical drama based on the best-selling book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Created by Josh Zetumer, Say Nothing spans four decades and begins in 1972 with the disappearance of single mother of 10, Jean McConville (Judith Roddy), from her home. She is never seen alive again. The event has a profound effect on members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and people who stray into their orbit including sisters Dolours (Lola Petticrew) and Marian Price (Hazel Doupe), military strategist Brendan Hughes (Anthony Boyle) and Gerry Adams (Josh Finan)
- Shogun
2024
Early 17th-century Japan teeters on the brink of civil war in a 10-part adaptation of James Clavell's best-selling novel. In the year 1600, the Council of Regents unites against Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), lighting the fuse on a devastating civil war that will definite the century in Japan. Bureaucrat Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira) is Toranaga's fiercest rival and the Lord turns to his trusted general Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka) for advice as conflict looms. A mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village and pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) bears secrets that could benefit Toranaga. They unite with the help of translator and Christian noblewoman Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), who intends to honour her late father and restore her family name in the shadow of her jealous husband Toda Hirokatsu (Shinnosuke Abe)