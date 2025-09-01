Liverpool family the Mitchells deal with the aftermath of an act of sexual abuse committed by a member of their own clan. Having served his prison sentence for the crime, Joe Mitchell arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine, an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse. Simultaneously, his sister, Anna, is dealing with the impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom and Peter, and her father, Brian. Jimmy McGovern's drama, starring David Threlfall, Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell Martin, Bobby Schofield and Mark Womack