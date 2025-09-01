Ad

  • The Guest

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Thriller starring Gabrielle Creevy and Eve Myles. A shocking event leaves two very different women's lives intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots

  • King & Conqueror

    2025

    Drama

    Historical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

  • Annika Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    A phone with a brutal drowning recorded on it is handed in to MHU headquarters, and the MHU are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner.

  • Unforgivable

    2025

    Drama

    Liverpool family the Mitchells deal with the aftermath of an act of sexual abuse committed by a member of their own clan. Having served his prison sentence for the crime, Joe Mitchell arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine, an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse. Simultaneously, his sister, Anna, is dealing with the impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom and Peter, and her father, Brian. Jimmy McGovern's drama, starring David Threlfall, Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell Martin, Bobby Schofield and Mark Womack

  • The Gold Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    The police task force chase the other half of the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold, and the vast criminal fortunes it creates, as they pursue old and new suspects around the world.

  • The Last Anniversary

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    Family

    Adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel set on an island of many secrets, the most famous being the disappearance of a young couple decades ago - a mystery that still attracts true crime entusiasts to the locale. But for three generations of a local family, there are yet more secrets to be uncovered. Starring Teresa Palmer and Miranda Richardson

  • The Bombing of Pan Am 103

    2025

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    Action

    History

    Thriller

    Drama telling the story of the 1988 terrorist attack, in which a transatlantic flight was destroyed by a bomb while flying over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board as well as several residents of the town

