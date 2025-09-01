Best dramas on BBC iPlayer
- King & Conqueror
2025
Drama
Historical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-WaldauRead more
- Dark Hearts Season 2
2025
Drama
War
Action
An elite military unit take on a high-risk extraction operation in war-torn Iraq.Read more
- Beck Season 10
Drama
Crime/detective
Valter Skarsgard returns in the Swedish detective drama.Read more
- Annika Season 2
2025
Drama
Crime/detective
A phone with a brutal drowning recorded on it is handed in to MHU headquarters, and the MHU are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner.Read more
- Unforgivable
2025
Drama
Liverpool family the Mitchells deal with the aftermath of an act of sexual abuse committed by a member of their own clan. Having served his prison sentence for the crime, Joe Mitchell arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine, an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse. Simultaneously, his sister, Anna, is dealing with the impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom and Peter, and her father, Brian. Jimmy McGovern's drama, starring David Threlfall, Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell Martin, Bobby Schofield and Mark WomackRead more
- The Narrow Road to the Deep North
2025
Drama
Romance
War
Australian drama based on a novel by Richard Flanagan, starring Jacob Elordi, Odessa Young and Ciarán HindsRead more
- The Gold Season 2
2025
Drama
Crime/detective
The police task force chase the other half of the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold, and the vast criminal fortunes it creates, as they pursue old and new suspects around the world.Read more
- The Last Anniversary
2025
Drama
Mystery
Family
Adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel set on an island of many secrets, the most famous being the disappearance of a young couple decades ago - a mystery that still attracts true crime entusiasts to the locale. But for three generations of a local family, there are yet more secrets to be uncovered. Starring Teresa Palmer and Miranda RichardsonRead more
- The Bombing of Pan Am 103
2025
Drama
Documentary and factual
Action
History
Thriller
Drama telling the story of the 1988 terrorist attack, in which a transatlantic flight was destroyed by a bomb while flying over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board as well as several residents of the townRead more