- Butterfly
2025
Drama
Action
Crime/detective
Thriller
Romance
15
David Jung, a mysterious former US intelligence operative living in hiding in South Korea, has his life blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a deadly young assassin, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works forRead more
- The Assassin
2025
Drama
Thriller
Two generations confront ghosts of the past in an action-packed six-part thriller written by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, creators of Angela Black and The Tourist. Journalist Edward Green (Freddie Highmore) has always believed that his estrange mother, Julie (Keeley Hawes), worked as a head hunter so he's shocked to learn she is a retired hit woman with a lot of skeletons in her closet. Julie survives an attempt on her life with consummate ease and has to go on the run with Edward when other assassin materialise to claim the bounty on her head. Working together to survive, mother and son slowly rebuild bridges, except that Julie insists they will not talk about Edward's biological father, whose identity is a mystery. Gina Gershon, Jack Davenport and Alan Dale also starRead more
- Countdown
2025
Drama
Crime/detective
Thriller
Action
15
The search for a killer exposes a deadly plot that could result in millions of casualties in a high-stakes action thriller created by Derek Haas, executive producer of the One Chicago and FBI franchises. An officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight sending shockwaves through all branches of law enforcement. Los Angeles police detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) joins a secret task force of top undercover agents to unravel the mystery. This unprecedented collaboration reveals a sinister plot of nightmarish proportions that starts a stopwatch on a race against time to avert large-scale catastropheRead more
- Nine Perfect Strangers
2025
Drama
Nicole Kidman returns as healing guru Masha in Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers. A new group of wellness seekers arrive at an Alpine resort seeking transformation, and Masha faces past demons that threaten both her own and her guests' well-being.Read more
- The Wheel of Time Season 3
2024
Action
Fantasy
Drama
With the Forsaken loose in the world, the heroes of the Light must chart their own courses and muster hidden strengths as they face the Darkness within themselves.Read more
- Fear
2025
Romance
Thriller
Drama
Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra and Solly McLeod headline a tense three-part psychological thriller adapted by screenwriter Mick Ford from on Dirk Kurbjuweit's book. Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) leave behind the turbulence of London for a quieter life in Glasgow with their two young children. The family moves into a beautiful house and meet their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod), who makes a series of unnerving comments to Rebecca. Thus begins a campaign of intimidation and threat that pushes Martyn and Rebecca to the edge of sanity as they fight to protect their family without any support from the authorities. Justin Chadwick directs all three episodesRead more
- Fallout
2024
Action
Fantasy
Drama
Sci-fi
15
A young woman, who has grown up in an underground bunker designed to protect against a nuclear attack, ventures into the outside world in a post-apocalyptic drama based on the popular video game series. Lucy (Ella Purnell) emerges from her subterranean home to rescue her father from the wasteland of a devastated Los Angeles. Her odyssey through hostile terrain intersects with young soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten), who has risen through the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel militaristic faction. Elsewhere, bounty hunter the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) seeks a fabled artifact with the potential to alter current power dynamics across this world. His selfish quest collides with Lucy and MaximusRead more
- Mr & Mrs Smith
2024
Romance
Thriller
Drama
Crime/detective
Action
Comedy
15
New TV show based on the 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, here created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. One asset (Glover) of a global spy agency is offered the perfect cover story for his high-risk missions: a new identity, John Smith, an arranged marriage to fellow spy Jane Smith (Maya Erskine) and a luxurious home in Manhattan to maintain the illusion of wedded bliss. John and Jane immerse themselves in the lie and publicly mark relationship milestones while they conduct espionage around the world. When they begin to experience genuine feelings for each other, the sharp-shooting operatives question their commitment to the killing game.Read more
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
2022
Action
Fantasy
Drama
15
Fantasy series chronicling events from the Second Age of Middle-earth's history, thousands of years before the devastating events chronicled in The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings.Read more