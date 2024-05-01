Two generations confront ghosts of the past in an action-packed six-part thriller written by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, creators of Angela Black and The Tourist. Journalist Edward Green (Freddie Highmore) has always believed that his estrange mother, Julie (Keeley Hawes), worked as a head hunter so he's shocked to learn she is a retired hit woman with a lot of skeletons in her closet. Julie survives an attempt on her life with consummate ease and has to go on the run with Edward when other assassin materialise to claim the bounty on her head. Working together to survive, mother and son slowly rebuild bridges, except that Julie insists they will not talk about Edward's biological father, whose identity is a mystery. Gina Gershon, Jack Davenport and Alan Dale also star