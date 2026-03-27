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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards

    2026

    Drama

    How a vulnerable 17-year-old was groomed by one of the most powerful figures in TV, Huw Edwards. This drama explores the newsreader's double life as it spirals out of control, leading to his exit from public life following his conviction for making indecent images of children. Based on extensive factual research, including exclusive first-hand interviews with those at the heart of the story. Starring Martin Clunes
  • Ellis Season 2

    2026

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Sharon D Clarke returns as the calm and composed top cop who is being parachuted into another batch of failing police investigations.
  • The Forsytes

    2025

    Drama

    Adaptation of The Forsyte Saga novels by John Galsworthy that follow an upper-class family across generations. Period drama, starring Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin
  • Cooper & Fry

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Crime drama, based on the bestselling novels by Stephen Booth. Starring Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill. In the Peak District, two mismatched detectives, DC Ben Cooper and DC Diane Fry, must work together on a series of unusual cases to get results
  • The Feud

    2025

    Thriller

    Drama about warring neighbours on a quiet suburban street, starring Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones, Megan Trower and James Fleet
  • The Curfew

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    A veteran police officer investigates the murder of a woman at night in a society in which all men are bound by a curfew from 7pm to 7am every day. Crime thriller, starring Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill, Mitchell Robertson and Alexandra Burke
  • Murder Before Evensong

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    A long-suffering priest investigates a murder spree in his sleepy village. Crime drama based on the novel by the Rev Richard Coles, starring Matthew Lewis
  • The Hardacres

    2024

    Drama

    Family saga following the lives, loves and fortunes of the working-class Hardacres as they move from grimy fish dock to a vast country estate in 1890s Yorkshire. Starring Claire Cooper, Liam McMahon and Julie Graham
  • The Teacher Season 3

    2026

    Drama

    Victoria Hamilton and Alice Grant star as old-school teacher and woke warrior pupil whose clash over modern classroom expectations has shocking and tragic results.
  • The Game

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Thriller, starring Jason Watkins, Robson Green and Sunetra Sarker
See more Best dramas on 5

Authors

Radio Times Staff
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