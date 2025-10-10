A revealing documentary series goes behind the headlines about the relationship between popular internet celebrity Piper Rockelle, her cast of young friends known as The Squad and her mother and manager Tiffany Smith. Starting at the age of eight, Rockelle rose to fame through her YouTube channel and other social media platforms. She amassed millions of followers and at the height of her fame, reportedly earned upwards of half a million dollars per month through various income streams and brand deals. However, former members of The Squad shared stories of exploitation and manipulation masterminded by Smith. Three episodes directed by Jenna Rosher and Kief Davidson expose the dark reality of life through a social media lens and the potential dangers for the next generation of fame-hungry content creators