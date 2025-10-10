Best documentaries on Netflix
- Critical: Between Life and Death
2025
Documentary and factual
Science and technology
15From critical emergencies to the operating room, this documentary series follows London's trauma centres as they treat the most severely injured
- Victoria Beckham
2025
Documentary and factual
EntertainmentStep into Victoria Beckham's London atelier, as the Spice Girl-turned-powerhouse designer opens up about her life while preparing for Paris Fashion Week.
- Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers
2025
Documentary and factual
Crime/detective
15Eyewitness accounts and previously unreleased footage reveal the 2005 London transport bombings and subsequent events.
- Grenfell: Uncovered
2025
Documentary and factual
12On June 14, 2017, fire spread through Grenfell Tower in North Kensington and eventually 72 people lost their lives, 18 of whom were children. In the days and months that followed, uncomfortable questions revealed how decisions taken by government and businesses impacted events that fateful day and how the tragedy might have been prevented. Ahead of work beginning to take down the 23-storey building, a feature-length documentary directed by Olaide Sadiq allows survivors, bereaved families and firefighters to share their stories about one of modern London's most heartbreaking disasters
- Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
2025
Documentary and factual
Crime/detective
15True-crime series about unsolved killings related to Tylenol laced with cyanide and the alarming theories that might point to a prime suspect
- Chef's Table: Legends
2025
Lifestyle
Food
15The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants - Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller - who changed how the world eats
- Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing
2025
Arts and culture
Documentary and factualA revealing documentary series goes behind the headlines about the relationship between popular internet celebrity Piper Rockelle, her cast of young friends known as The Squad and her mother and manager Tiffany Smith. Starting at the age of eight, Rockelle rose to fame through her YouTube channel and other social media platforms. She amassed millions of followers and at the height of her fame, reportedly earned upwards of half a million dollars per month through various income streams and brand deals. However, former members of The Squad shared stories of exploitation and manipulation masterminded by Smith. Three episodes directed by Jenna Rosher and Kief Davidson expose the dark reality of life through a social media lens and the potential dangers for the next generation of fame-hungry content creators
- Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror
2025
Documentary and factual
History
15Revisit the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history - the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building. Documentary starring Max Bennett, directed by Greg Tillman
- The Diamond Heist
2025
Documentary and factual
Crime/detectiveA daring heist at the dawning of a new century doesn't go to plan in a three-part documentary series directed by Jessie Vile, which boasts Guy Ritchie as an executive producer. In summer 2000, a gang of south-east London criminals plot to steal the second biggest flawless diamond in the world from the Millennium Dome. The thieves intend to orchestrate the robbery in broad daylight using a bulldozer to ram-raid the venue. If successful, the gang will pilfer gems worth around £350 million. Unfortunately, the Flying Squad are watching and are wise to the gang's plan to escape by speedboat down the Thames. The film features contributions from figures on different sides of the law including Lee Wenham, Beth Wenham, John Swinfield, Martin Heslop KC and Neil Wallis
- Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
2024
Arts and culture
Documentary and factual
15Behind-the-scenes documentary series about the controversial talk show hosted by Springer, which made headlines with on- and off-camera scandals