  • Vinnie Jones in the Country Season 3

    2026

    Lifestyle

    Homes and gardens

    Actor and former footballer Vinnie Jones takes on 2,000 acres of West Sussex countryside and a host of over-ambitious farmyard build projects. Over a hectic summer, Vinnie's gang bicker, banter and bond revealing a side to his character never seen before.
  • Boris Johnson: A Faking It Special

    2024

    Reality

    Our experts analyse Boris Johnson’s colourful career and his complicated relationship with the truth, from sex scandals to deliberate deception and falsehoods. But it was revelations of lockdown parties in No.10 that would test his honesty to the limit.
  • Downey's Dream Cars

    2023

    Lifestyle

    Documentary

    Following Robert Downey Jr and a team of experts who restore six classic cars from Robert's own collection to make them more eco-friendly, updating them into the new millennium while preserving the power and style.
  • Inside the Heist

    2023

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    Detectives and former robbers get to the heart of the most daring and audacious heists to reveal the planning, personalities and ingenuity involved in walking away with untold riches. These are the boldest robberies carried out by the criminal elite.
  • Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

    2024

    Documentary

    Crime/detective

    15

    Documentary series uncovering the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s
  • Richard Hammond's Workshop

    2021

    Lifestyle

    Documentary

    Richard opens a classic car restoration workshop near his hometown in Herefordshire
  • Six Schizophrenic Brothers

    2024

    Documentary

    15

    Harrowing true story of the Galvin family from Colorado Springs and the six out of 12 siblings who were diagnosed with schizophrenia
  • The Men Who Sold the World Cup

    2021

    Documentary

    12

    Documentary about how FIFA Executives sold the rights to host the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, as well as corruption among the Federation in general.
  • The Victorian Murder Files

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Documentary

    Kerry Daynes brings us stories of brutal murders from the Victorian era. Alongside experts in their field, she discovers that the motives which drove the killers are incredibly familiar and still have the power to intrigue and shock today.
  • Unexplained: Caught on Camera

    2019

    Documentary

    Reality

    Clip show featuring some of the most terrifying, remarkable and unexplainable footage ever captured on film
